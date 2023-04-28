Burnham Harbor Private Wealth Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Latest Partner Firm from Merrill Lynch

$1 billion Chicago team includes Managing Partners James Corrigan, David Holtkamp, Sean Jucas and Kenneth Shay

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Burnham Harbor Private Wealth (Burnham Harbor) a Chicago-area Merrill Lynch practice with $1 billion in client assets. Burnham Harbor is comprised of Managing Partners James M. Corrigan, CFP®, CPWA®, David Holtkamp, CFA, CFP®, CPFA™, Sean M. Jucas, CFP®, CPWA®, SE-AWMA and Kenneth Shay, CFA and Wealth Associates Basel Alwawi and Cindy Hehr.

The Burnham Harbor team has built its business over the years by providing complete wealth management solutions to high-net-worth families, business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, doctors and physicians, professional athletes and philanthropists. The team focuses on helping multi-generational families achieve and maintain their wealth and lifestyle goals through their expertise in financial guidance, legacy implementation, estate coordination, risk management strategies, retirement lifestyle continuation, tax minimization and transition counseling.

"Sanctuary was created to provide firms like Burnham Harbor the ability to confidently break away from wirehouses and enjoy the benefits of independence," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "When the team decided the confines of their current situation no longer fit their needs, they embarked on an 18-month due diligence process to find the best long-term solution for themselves and, more importantly, their clients. Theirs was a much sought after business, and after hearing what others had to offer, they determined that Sanctuary's partnered independence was the right way to transition their sophisticated practice and grow it for the next 25 years."

James Corrigan, Managing Partner, Burnham Harbor said, "While we knew we had outgrown the wirehouse, our team didn't want to go out on our own. In Sanctuary, we found a partner that provides the right balance of support, freedom, flexibility, and optionality we were looking for in a new home. Sanctuary's management team understood the model we were coming from. Through our due diligence process, Sanctuary provided us the means to operate in a way that was familiar, with more efficiency, fewer distractions, and the respect to allow us to run our business the way we think is best."

"As independent advisors, we can truly focus on what's important to our clients," added Kenneth Shay, Managing Partner, Burnham Harbor. "We'll have more time to build relationships, while recommending the best solutions to help clients reach their goals, regardless of provider. That's why we became financial advisors in the first place, so it's great to get back to our roots. Sanctuary will allow us to be more creative in how we acquire clients or books of business, as well as how we staff our office and plan for internal succession.

A multi-generational team of advisors

James Corrigan has been a wealth advisor with Merrill Lynch for over 17 years, servicing both Private and Institutional clients. He earned his B.B.A in finance from the University of Dayton . Mr. Corrigan has his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP) certification, awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. He also holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designation (CPWA®), awarded by the Investments and Wealth institute™. Mr. Corrigan was ranked a Forbes Best -in-State Wealth Advisor for high-net-worth clients in Illinois for 2022 and 2023 1 and has also been recognized by the Financial Times.

Joining Merrill Lynch in 2006, David Holtkamp has been a wealth advisor for 17 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master's in Finance from École Supérieure de Commerce de Rennes in Rennes, France. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. He is also an active member of the CFA® Society of Chicago.

Sean Jucas has been a wealth advisor at Merrill Lynch for the past 16 years. He holds the CFP™, CPWA®, and Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designations, and has a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Miami University and a Master's in Accounting from the University of Illinois.

Kenneth Shay began his career in the securities business in 1966. He has been a securities analyst, institutional portfolio manager, institutional equity salesman and, since 1985, a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley and then Merrill Lynch. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and was president of the Chicago Chartered Financial Analyst Society. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master's in Quantitative Economics.

"On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to welcome Burnham Harbor to Sanctuary," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "They've run an incredible business for years by catering to the unique needs of the multi-generational clients they serve. Their mix of next generation and veteran advisors is exactly what's needed to succeed in the wealth management space going forward. We look forward to giving them the freedom and flexibility, along with the support they need to meet their goals of growing their business organically and through acquisitions."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

