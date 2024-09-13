$2.2 Billion Connecticut-Based Centel Wealth Advisory Partners with Sanctuary Wealth

Highly Successful Team Latest to Choose Sanctuary to Accelerate Growth through Enhanced Services, Technology and Investment Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes Centel Wealth Advisory (Centel), a New Haven, Connecticut, practice with over $2.2 billion in individual client and institutional assets.

The firm is led by its Founders Stephen Fordyce, CFP, Robert Bowman, CFP and Sam DeGennaro. They are supported by Sue Lyon and John Giannattasio. Fordyce and Bowman will serve as managing partners, while DeGennaro has been named a managing director.

"After years of building a substantial practice as wirehouse employees, Steve and Sam took their first step toward independence a decade ago, leaving behind the conflicts often found at Wall Street institutions, and today embark upon the logical next evolution of their practice by taking full ownership of their business," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Centel will benefit from the robust ultra-high-net-worth platform we built to address the needs of the 120 other partner firms that have launched similar businesses with Sanctuary. Our platform's white-glove support, best-in-class infrastructure and integrated technology make it easier for advisors to serve sophisticated clients."

A multigenerational practice that focuses on wealth advisory services and institutional plan management, Centel is a completely independent firm, offering its clients access to a comprehensive range of investment and advisory solutions.

Crucially, it values loyalty, partnership, integrity and the opportunity to make a difference. These values form the foundation of the firm's culture, driving the decisions of its leadership team, strengthening the quality of its relationships with clients and motivating its team every day.

"The independent space has evolved tremendously since Sam and I left the wirehouse world a decade ago, creating greater opportunities and more options than ever before," said Mr. Fordyce. "My partners and I decided the time was right to assume control and take our business to the next level by launching our own firm and affiliating with a strong partner to enhance the technology, investment solutions and service experience we offer our clients. We look forward to collaborating with the elite network of partner firms they have assembled."

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, said, "At Sanctuary, we've built a platform that continues to attract successful practices from across the wealth management industry. As we continue to grow, our increased scale allows us to invest in the tools, systems and resources to remain at the forefront of our evolving industry. We couldn't be happier to welcome Centel Wealth Advisory as Sanctuary's newest partner firm and look forward to working with them in the coming years as they expand their outstanding practice and grow the value of the asset they've worked so hard to build."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for elite advisors with the entrepreneurial spirit to build, own and create lasting equity in their practices while delivering to clients the tailored service they deserve. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations platform, support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Sanctuary Wealth offers a Hybrid, Multi-Custodian, Shared ADV platform through its Sanctuary brand and a Multi-Custodian, Own ADV model through its tru Independence brand.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 120 partner firms in 30 states nationwide, with approximately $44 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: tru Independence and Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

