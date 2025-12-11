Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

News provided by

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Dec 11, 2025, 14:52 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced a dividend on its common and preferred stock and the date for the annual shareholders meeting.

BHI's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share. Both dividends are payable on December 30, 2025, with a record date of December 18, 2025.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held virtually via a secure website meeting platform on Monday, April 27, 2026, beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers for residential applications. Additionally, through its various subsidiaries it serves the commercial / industrial boiler markets with a variety of boiler products, rental trailers and boiler room services. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

