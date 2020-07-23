Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member

LANCASTER, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Laura T. Wand to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2020. The appointment is for a term ending at the Company's Annual Meeting in 2021, at which time it is anticipated that Ms. Wand will be on the Proxy for election by shareholders to a three year term. Ms. Wand recently retired after an extensive career with Johnson Controls International encompassing both domestic and global roles, ultimately retiring as Vice President & General Manger of Applied HVAC Equipment. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

George W. Hodges, Chairman of the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board, commented, "…Laura is a seasoned executive with broad industry experience. I am confident that her ability to drive a culture of innovation and growth will make her a valuable addition to our Board…"

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (Pink Sheets: BURCA) is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Burnham Holdings, Inc. has approximately 800 employees nationwide and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA. For more information, visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

