Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend and Announces Results of the Annual Meeting Shareholders' Vote

LANCASTER, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, announced the results of the shareholder vote from today's Annual Meeting and declared common and preferred stock dividends.

The annual meeting of Burnham Holdings, Inc. was held today in Lancaster, PA, beginning at 11:30 am, with shareholders voting favorably on two proposals:

The election of Douglas S. Brossman , Christopher R. Drew and Laura T. Wand as directors for three-year terms ending in 2027; and

At its meeting on April 22, 2024, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable June 27, 2024 with a record date of June 20, 2024.

Earlier today, Burnham Holdings, Inc. announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

