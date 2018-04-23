Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend And Announces Results Of The Annual Meeting Stockholders' Vote

The annual meeting of Burnham Holdings, Inc. was held today in Lancaster, PA, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with stockholders voting favorably on two proposals described as follows:

The election of Douglas S. Brossman , Christopher R. Drew and George W. Hodges as directors for three year terms ending in 2021; and

, and as directors for three year terms ending in 2021; and The appointment of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2018 year.

At its meeting on April 23, 2018, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable June 12, 2018 with a record date of June 5, 2018; and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share payable June 12, 2018 with a record date of June 5, 2018.

Earlier today, Burnham Holdings, Inc. announced the financial results of the first quarter, which ended April 1, 2018 (please see our press release issued earlier today for details).

AUTHORIZED BY: DALE R. BOWMAN

VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

