Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends, Announces Date of Annual Meeting and Director Retirement

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 12, 2024, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 30, 2024, with a record date of December 19, 2024.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held virtually via a secure website meeting platform on Monday, April 28, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

Also today, William F. Dodge, II announced his retirement from the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Dodge had been a director of BHI since 1999 and was one of the longest-serving directors in our history. We thank Bill for his many years of dedicated service on the Board of Directors and wish him well in his retirement. His insights and leadership will be missed.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

