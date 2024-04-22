Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, today reported its consolidated financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2024. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s (BHI) consolidated financial performance for first quarter 2024 included the following:

Net sales were $56.0 million for 2024, a decrease of $3.5 million , or 5.9%, versus 2023. Although BHI's subsidiary boiler and oil furnace market shares remain strong, HVAC industry unit volumes have experienced significant declines compared to the prior year.

for 2024, a decrease of , or 5.9%, versus 2023. Although BHI's subsidiary boiler and oil furnace market shares remain strong, HVAC industry unit volumes have experienced significant declines compared to the prior year. Gross profit margin was 24.9% for 2024 compared to 23.5% for 2023 primarily due to productivity and cost control across the subsidiaries as well as realization of pricing actions to offset inflation.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were essentially flat for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. SG&A spend was in line with expectations although higher on a percentage of sales basis due to the decline in net sales.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million , similar to the first quarter of 2023.

, similar to the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $5.6 million , or 9.9%, for the first quarter of 2024 versus $5.6 million , or 9.4%, for the first quarter of 2023.

, or 9.9%, for the first quarter of 2024 versus , or 9.4%, for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, sales of residential products were lower by 11.4% versus the same period in 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 4.0% in 2024 versus 2023. Service and Rentals businesses contributed $1.6 million of net sales in the first quarter of 2024. Market shares across our subsidiaries remain strong despite continued industry decreases. We believe order patterns and our current backlogs are back in line with seasonal operating cycles.

Despite the fluctuating volumes impacting net sales, gross margin and operating margin dollars were flat to the prior year but as a percentage saw significant increases. We are diligently managing our cost structure to maintain margins as well as seeing productivity improvements in the manufacturing sites from our capital investment programs. We continue to assess input and operating costs for inflationary pressures and will evaluate pricing actions as necessary.

Average debt levels for the first quarter of 2024 were approximately $15.6 million lower than the first quarter of 2023. Accordingly, interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was 40.7% lower than the first quarter of 2023. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives. We also previously announced that we have new lending facilities in place that provide us with up to $92.0 million in capacity. On January 30, 2024, a $10.0 million equipment financing line was entered into with our syndicated bank group that adds additional capacity and flexibility to our financing arrangements.

The Burnham Holdings, Inc. 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held virtually today in Lancaster, PA at 11:30 a.m. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

April 2,





2024

2023

Net sales

$ 56,003

$ 59,534

Cost of goods sold

42,047

45,556

Gross profit

13,956

13,978

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,022

10,042

Operating income

3,934

3,936

Other (expense) / income:









Non-service related pension credit

137

137

Interest and investment gain

110

282

Interest expense

(296)

(499)

Other expense

(49)

(80)

Income before income taxes

3,885

3,856

Income tax expense

894

887

Net income

$ 2,991

$ 2,969













Earnings per share:









Basic

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.64

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.22



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

April 2,

ASSETS



2024

2023

2023

Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,930

$ 5,880

$ 6,382



Trade accounts receivable, net

19,188

31,023

23,280



Inventories, net

67,297

58,017

71,866



Costs in Excess of Billings

790

621

-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,080

1,954

3,050





Total Current Assets

98,285

97,495

104,578

Property, plant and equipment, net

66,203

64,437

60,950

Lease assets

4,060

4,119

2,827

Other long-term assets

19,063

18,620

14,717





Total Assets

$ 187,611

$ 184,671

$ 183,072





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities















Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 31,046

$ 35,365

$ 30,693



Billings in excess of costs

218

137

-



Current portion of:















Long-term liabilities

1,171

1,171

152



Lease liabilities

1,043

1,051

784



Long-term debt

184

184

-





Total Current Liabilities

33,662

37,908

31,629

Long-term debt

32,125

27,232

41,029

Lease liabilities

3,017

3,068

2,043

Other long-term liabilities

5,907

5,933

5,890

Deferred income taxes

9,186

9,095

8,185

Shareholders' Equity















Preferred Stock

530

530

530



Class A Common Stock

3,633

3,633

3,626



Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,311

1,311

1,318



Additional paid-in capital

11,869

11,769

12,003



Retained earnings

123,217

121,291

117,956



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,415)

(24,668)

(27,845)



Treasury stock, at cost

(12,431)

(12,431)

(13,292)





Total Shareholders' Equity

103,714

101,435

94,296





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 187,611

$ 184,671

$ 183,072



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

April 2,





2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$ 2,991

$ 2,969

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,370

1,255

Deferred income taxes

17

(58)

Provision for long-term employee benefits

(125)

(125)

Share-based compensation expense

100

75

Other reserves and allowances

(1,226)

(917)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:









Decrease in accounts receivable, net

11,817

5,946

Increase in inventories, net

(9,279)

(10,318)

Increase in other current assets

(3,214)

(134)

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(3,087)

(3,370)

Net cash used by operating activities

(636)

(4,677)













Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(3,134)

(2,223)

Other investing activities

(8)

(8)

Net cash used by investing activities

(3,142)

(2,231)













Cash flows from financing activities:









Net proceeds from revolver

4,939

7,308

Repayment of term loan

(46)

-

Dividends paid

(1,065)

(1,012)

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,828

6,296













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 50

$ (612)













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 5,880

$ 6,994

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

50

(612)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,930

$ 6,382



Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)













































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,991

-

-

2,991 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

253

-

253 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,065)

-

-

(1,065) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100

































Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,869

$ 123,217

$ (24,415)

$ (12,431)

$ 103,714















































































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 11,928

$ 115,999

$ (27,549)

$ (13,292)

$ 92,560

































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,969

-

-

2,969 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

-

(296) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.88 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,012)

-

-

(1,012) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

75

-

-

-

75

































Balance at April 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 12,003

$ 117,956

$ (27,845)

$ (13,292)

$ 94,296

