Burnham Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended April 2, 2023.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first quarter 2023 included the following:

Net sales were $59.5 million for 2023, an increase of $7.1 million , or 13.5%, versus 2022 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.

for 2023, an increase of , or 13.5%, versus 2022 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses. Gross profit margin was 23.5% versus 15.9% for 2022, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Material inflation, supply chain and staffing challenges continue to remain headwinds.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were lower as a percentage of sales at 16.9% in 2023 versus 17.2% in 2022.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was higher versus the prior year due to rising interest rates and higher working capital levels. Interest rates on the revolving credit facility as of April 2, 2023 and April 3, 2022 were 6.60% and 2.19%, respectively.

and were 6.60% and 2.19%, respectively. Net income for 2023 was $3.0 million versus net loss of ($0.8) million in 2022.

versus net loss of in 2022. Earnings per share was $0.64 for 2023 versus a loss per share of ($0.16) for 2022.

Sales of residential products increased by 7.8% in 2023 versus 2022, while sales of commercial products increased by 33.6% in 2023 versus 2022. Residential backlogs were flat compared to the prior year while commercial backlogs increased by $3.7 million over 2022.

Overall, we are pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2023. The multiple pricing actions undertaken throughout 2022 across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures had a positive impact resulting in improved price realization in the first quarter of 2023 and subsequent strong financial performance. However, supply chain issues for certain components persist and hiring and retaining qualified employees is an ongoing headwind. We continue to monitor the need for additional pricing actions to maintain margins as well as remaining diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment. Accordingly, we advise caution when using the first quarter financial results as an indicator of future performance or full year results.

The Company's balance sheet is strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt was $10.1 million higher than last year due to a combination of increased working capital levels and inflationary pressures impacting inventory valuations. Given the seasonal nature of our business, we continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes.

The Burnham Holdings, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is being held today in Lancaster, PA at 11:30 a.m. A press release regarding today's shareholder voting and the Board of Directors determination regarding declaration of a quarterly dividend will be released later this afternoon.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







April 2,

April 3,







2023

2022 Net sales

$ 59,534

$ 52,438 Cost of goods sold

45,556

44,078



Gross profit

13,978

8,360 Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,042

9,038



Operating income (loss)

3,936

(678) Other expense:









Non-service related pension credit

137

106

Interest and investment gain (loss)

282

(133)

Interest expense

(499)

(275)



Other expense

(80)

(302) Income (loss) before income taxes

3,856

(980) Income tax expense (benefit)

887

(225)

Net income (loss)

$ 2,969

$ (755)















Earnings (loss) per share











Basic

$ 0.64

$ (0.16)



Diluted

$ 0.64

$ (0.16)

Cash dividends per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







April 2,

December 31,

April 3, ASSETS

2023

2022

2022 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,382

$ 6,994

$ 5,711

Trade accounts receivable, net

23,280

29,243

19,342

Inventories, net

69,954

59,635

56,951

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,050

3,747

5,204



Total Current Assets

102,666

99,619

87,208 Property, plant and equipment, net

60,950

59,980

57,739 Lease assets

2,827

1,793

2,203 Other long-term assets

14,717

14,866

22,466



Total Assets

$ 181,160

$ 176,258

$ 169,616

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 30,768

$ 36,047

$ 27,145

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

152

152

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

784

854

827



Total Current Liabilities

31,704

37,053

28,124 Long-term debt

41,029

33,721

30,940 Lease liabilities

2,043

939

1,376 Other postretirement liabilities

5,890

5,636

6,052 Deferred income taxes

7,746

7,822

8,934 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,626

3,626

3,615

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,318

1,318

1,329

Additional paid-in capital

16,565

16,565

16,354

Retained earnings

116,483

114,526

111,816

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,845)

(27,549)

(21,509)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,929)

(17,929)

(17,945)



Total Shareholders' Equity

92,748

91,087

94,190



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 181,160

$ 176,258

$ 169,616

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





April 2,

April 3,





2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$ 2,969

$ (755)

Depreciation and amortization

1,255

1,182

Pension and postretirement liabilities expense

(125)

43

Other net adjustments

(975)

(937)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(7,801)

(6,184) Net cash used by operating activities

(4,677)

(6,651)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,231)

(1,431)

Proceeds from borrowings

7,308

9,110

Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net

-

40

Dividends paid

(1,012)

(1,011) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (612)

$ 57











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 6,994

$ 5,654 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(612)

57 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,382

$ 5,711

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















































Class B









Accumulated

















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury









Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Stockholders'





Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2022

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 16,565

$ 114,526

$ (27,549)

$ (17,929)

$ 91,087



































Exercise of stock options

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Conversion of common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared:

































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,012)

-

-

(1,012) Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

2,969

-

-

2,969 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax ($88)

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

-

(296)



































Balance at April 2, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,626

$ 1,318

$ 16,565

$ 116,483

$ (27,845)

$ (17,929)

$ 92,748





















































































Class B









Accumulated

















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury









Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Stockholders'





Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2021

$ 530

$ 3,615

$ 1,329

$ 16,317

$ 113,582

$ (22,260)

$ (17,948)

$ 95,165



































Exercise of stock options

-

-

-

37

-

-

3

40 Conversion of common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared:

































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,011)

-

-

(1,011) Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(755)

-

-

(755) Other comprehensive income,































net of tax ($166)

-

-

-

-

-

751

-

751



































Balance at April 3, 2022

$ 530

$ 3,615

$ 1,329

$ 16,354

$ 111,816

$ (21,509)

$ (17,945)

$ 94,190

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.