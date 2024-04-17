Burns & Levinson Named to BTI's 2024 Client Service A-Team

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been named an unparalleled leader in excellent client service in the new BTI Client Service A-Team 2024. The firm was one of 207 law firms that top legal decision makers singled out – by name – as delivering the absolute best client service in the activities that drive superior client relationships.

With over 650 law firms competing for business at large companies, the firms in the BTI Client Service A-Team perform better than 70% of all law firms on multiple key metrics.

According to BTI, "Clients continue to look to outside counsel more than ever. Look for the client service needs to change and evolve – but the best performers will have the best access to clients and be able to spot the new expectations first. This savvy group of 207 law firms were able to deliver on client service expectations. These firms know how to help their clients and act quickly – without being asked."

"We are honored to once again be recognized for our excellent client service by the most important GCs in the country. We have an entrepreneurial, partner-driven client service model which enables us to service clients at the highest levels," said Paul Mastrocola, Managing Partner at Burns & Levinson. "Our firm is large enough to represent clients in complex, sophisticated matters, yet small enough to provide highly responsive, direct partner-level, advice in a cost effective and efficient way. This resonates with our clients and makes us stand out."

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2024 rankings are based solely on objective, unprompted feedback from the highest-ranking legal decision makers at large companies with $1 billion or more in revenue. BTI conducted in-depth, telephone-based interviews from May 2023 to February 2024 with more than 300 GCs and their direct reports, chief legal officers, and other legal decision makers across industry segments.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

