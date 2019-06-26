Burns & McDonnell Posts Solid Performance in 2019 ENR Rankings

The firm ranked among the top 20 firms in a total of 20 service categories, reflecting continued broad diversification into service specialties growing largely due to the need for major capital infrastructure investment.

Burns & McDonnell ranked No. 10 overall on this year's ENR ranking of Top 500 Design Firms. The magazine bases its annual rankings of the 500 largest U.S.-based design firms on engineering and architectural design revenue earned in the prior fiscal year. Burns & McDonnell reported 2018 design revenue of $1.67 billion, compared with $1.47 billion the prior year.

"We don't strive to be the biggest in any service specialty," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "Our focus is solving our customers' problems with a quality product delivered safely, on time and at a good value. And we need to do that while also being customer-focused with all our work. We know growth will come from that customer focus."

Burns & McDonnell specializes in Design-Build/Engineer-Procure-Construct (EPC) project delivery and this year moved up to No. 6 in the ENR ranking of Top 100 Design-Build firms.

In the ENR Sourcebook edition of Top 500 Design Firms, Burns & McDonnell posted particularly strong results in Telecommunications Towers, with a No. 3 ranking; Data Centers, with a No. 11 ranking; Food and Beverage facilities, with a best-ever No. 3 ranking; and Government Offices, with a best-ever No. 3 ranking. Burns & McDonnell also posted No. 4 rankings in Wind Power, Airports, and Aerospace manufacturing.

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

