BURST Oral Care and Stand Up To Cancer® Come Together to Raise Awareness for Preventative Screening and Research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BURST Oral Care and Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced their first-ever campaign this October to raise awareness for early detection and prevention of cancer during breast cancer awareness month. Through the month of October, 20% of the purchase price from BURST's special edition Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush and the Pink Ribbon Package, with a minimum donation of $75,000, will go to Stand Up To Cancer, whose mission is to accelerate the pace of cancer research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now.

"Cancer prevention and early detection is a cause that is close to our hearts and we're incredibly honored to collaborate with an organization like Stand Up To Cancer who has made such a huge impact in cancer research, not only with breast cancer, but the countless other types as well. BURST's mission has always been to provide high quality and affordable oral care to everyone, and we hope that by spreading awareness and raising funds for research, cancer patients from all communities will have equal access to quality care," shared BURST Co-Founders Hamish Khayat and Brittany Stewart.

This year alone, more than 276,000 women and 2,600 men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Stand Up To Cancer continues to pursue new, effective methods for the treatment of breast cancer, with the goal of helping more people diagnosed with breast cancer to become long-term survivors. In service of this goal, SU2C-funded research has already contributed to the development of two treatments for breast cancer approved by the FDA.

"Raising awareness for breast cancer research is critical, as there are more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "With support from companies like BURST, who share our passion for advancing cancer research, Stand Up To Cancer and its research community are able to continue making tremendous progress in understanding and treating cancer in all of its forms."

Collaborating with SU2C and BURST on this campaign is SU2C ambassador, actress and activist Brenda Song, whose mother is a four-time breast cancer survivor. Song has been a Stand Up To Cancer Ambassador since 2010.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting Stand Up To Cancer, this campaign with BURST, and SU2C's life-saving work in breast cancer research," said Song. "As we continue to educate the public and support those contending with a breast cancer diagnosis, I know we can keep moving forward toward a future with more breast cancer survivors, like my mother."

To learn more about the collaboration or to purchase a Special Edition Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush, visit BurstOralCare.com. For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit StandUpToCancer.org.

About BURST Oral Care

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of August 2020, more than 1,950 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C operates rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C's CEO. For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org.

Contact: Amy Tsai, [email protected]



SOURCE BURST Oral Care

Related Links

http://BurstOralCare.com

