BURST® Oral Care Partners with Christian Siriano for PRIDE Month to Celebrate and Support LGBTQ+ Communities

"From family and friends to colleagues, my life has been generously enriched by the relationships and experiences I've had with the LGBTQ+ community. People I love have had to navigate the difficult waters of understanding who they are while facing the prospect of mistreatment and discrimination - and yet, they persevere and sparkle, and are abundant with kindness, resilience, and empathy," shares Brittany Stewart, BURST Oral Care Co-Founder and President.

LGTBQ+ communities experience healthcare disparities across various areas of the industry, including access to adequate preventative care. BURST's mission is to make high quality oral care accessible to everyone and through this partnership with Siriano, they seek to continue the fight to demand equality, including but not limited to healthcare, and the right to live free from injustice.

"Christian was our only choice for a collaboration - we are tremendous fans of his work and were particularly inspired by his initiative to convert his atelier to produce masks during the peak of the pandemic," says Hamish Khayat, BURST Oral Care Co-Founder and CEO. "His heart for his community and humanity as a whole, is why, in short, Christian is our kind of person."

"Partnering with the BURST team has been an incredible experience. To work with a brand that understands and champions the adversities that the LGBTQ+ community faces is important to me and the work I put out into the world," says Siriano. "Raising awareness around the injustices my community faces when it comes to basic human rights, such as access to affordable healthcare, is crucial and I'm excited to shine a light on these issues during PRIDE."

To learn more and purchase the BURST x Christian Siriano collection, visit BurstOralCare.com . To learn more about Christian Siriano, visit ChristianSiriano.com . To learn more about The Trevor Project, visit TheTrevorProject.org .

The Limited Edition BURST x Christian Siriano Expanding Floss retails for $19.99, the Expanding Floss + Face Mask retails for $39.98, and the Pride Ultimate Bundle (Expanding Floss, Face Mask, Sonic Toothbrush and Coconut Whitening Strips) retails for $99.99 with the Black or White Sonic Toothbrush and $129.97 with the Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush and Travel Case.

About BURST® Oral Care

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it.

About Christian Siriano

CFDA designer Christian Siriano, known for his whimsical and show-stopping designs, launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by many top tastemakers including FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, and Billy Porter to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet. Most recently Christian led the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting his atlier entirely from clothes to masks and to date has shipped one million masks to frontline workers. Christian recently fulfilled a longtime passion expanding into interior design with the debut of Siriano Interiors which will create uniquely bold spaces that are modern, playful, warm and luxurious.

