BURST Oral Care Partners With the Call of Duty Endowment to Launch Limited Edition Sonic Toothbrush to Help Veterans Find High-Quality Careers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, BURST Oral Care has partnered with the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) to launch a limited edition Endowment-branded BURST Sonic Toothbrush. The BURST x C.O.D.E. limited edition Sonic Toothbrush dons a camo print from the highly-anticipated release of Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War. With every brush sold, BURST will donate 20% of the purchase price, with a minimum pledge of $100,000, to the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit foundation helping veterans find high-quality careers by providing grants to the best-performing charities that prepare veterans for their employment transition and to compete for high-quality jobs.

BURST's website will offer an immersive shopping experience bringing consumers into the Call of Duty world through visual and audio integrations. The BURST x C.O.D.E. limited-edition Sonic Toothbrush will be sold individually ($99.99) and as part of a bundle which will include the BURST Travel Case, Expanding Floss, Toothpaste and a BURST x CODE snapback hat ($129.99).

"My father and grandfather are both veterans; I have the utmost respect for the work, dedication and sacrifices that our active military members, veterans and their families have made and continue to make for our country. Many of our 26,000+ dental professional ambassadors have spouses and/or family members in the military, so we are honored to support those that have served by partnering with the Call of Duty Endowment," shares BURST Co-Founder Brittany Stewart.

"The Call of Duty Endowment has made such a tremendous impact on the lives of our veterans and we are thrilled to share a cause with our consumers that is so special and personal to us and our ambassadors," says BURST Co-Founder Hamish Khayat. "As a Call of Duty player myself, this partnership has been a dream come true and we look forward to continuing our support for the Call of Duty Endowment."

When the Endowment was founded, one third of service members returning to civilian life could not find a job. Since then, the Endowment has placed more than 70,000, and counting, in jobs with an average starting salary of more than $60,000 (almost $30,000 above the national average). Based on data from 2019, the Endowment's average cost of securing a good job for a veteran was less than $499 versus the $3,000+ spent by the federal government. Helping veterans secure stable, high-quality jobs, increases their chances at achieving financial, residential and personal stability. Supported by Activision Blizzard, 100% of all donations made to the Call of Duty Endowment go directly to Endowment grantees.

Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment and a Vice President at Activision Blizzard said, "Veterans continue to face unparalleled obstacles compared to their non-vet peers in securing high-quality employment opportunities. During such a difficult time for our country, and the world, we are more appreciative than ever of partners like BURST Oral Care who understand and value the sacrifice of veterans and are giving back in impactful ways to those struggling to find jobs and return stability to their lives. We are honored to partner with the wonderful team at BURST in this endeavor."

To learn more about the partnership or to purchase a limited edition BURST x C.O.D.E. Sonic Toothbrush or bundle kit, visit www.burstoralcare.com or www.callofdutyendowment.org .

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit foundation co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment helps veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

