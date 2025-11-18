Bursting Pipes and Busted Lights: How Homeowners Can Avoid Holiday Home Repair Disasters

Research by T-Rex® Tape reveals what last-minute repairs to expect this cold-weather season and how to hold it together for the holidays

AVON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather turns colder and the holidays creep closer, many of us are making a home maintenance list and checking it twice. From weatherizing pipes to tackling simple fixes, T-Rex® brand, a leading manufacturer of premium repair tapes, finds that nearly 60% of Americans live in 'weekend project mode' or consider their house a full-time job in the fall and winter months. Despite their efforts, more than half of people say they've experienced a home repair disaster right before or during the holidays and they've even had to make an urgent repair in the cold wearing pajamas 'because it couldn't wait.'

"We found the average American spends six to 15 hours a month this time of year on seasonal upkeep; yet, despite their efforts, surprise home hiccups happen frequently when they least expect it, mainly due to extreme cold, rain and strong winds," Kerry Haugh, director of marketing for T-Rex® Tape, says. "Most people compare the stress of last-minute repairs to last-minute gift shopping, saying they both equally give them grey hairs around the holidays."

To stay ahead of holiday home headaches, T-Rex® Tape is sharing insights on how to be prepared when maintenance or repair issues inevitably arise.

Prioritize Like a Pro

The survey shows that Americans prioritize repairs like fixing leaky faucets and pipes (57%) and minor roof leaks (55%), while they often skip or delay projects that are less urgent like repairing clogged gutters and small cracks in walls or siding. With that in mind, break repairs into two quick 'fix now' and 'fix later' lists. Tackle timely problems first, such as placing temporary patches and seals on leaks to stop further damage from occurring, then place less critical projects on the calendar for a later date so that nothing is forgotten during the holiday bustle.

Embrace Your Inner DIYer

A tough repair doesn't always require a tough bill. Seventy percent of people say they have $300 or less set aside for surprise fall and winter fixes – so it comes as no surprise that nearly three quarters of Americans (74%) choose to DIY it when repairs come up in the colder weather, while more than half ask family and friends for help to save money. The good news is that many issues are easy for homeowners to repair. For instance, foam weatherstrip seals and window insulation kits can be quickly and easily installed to block climate-controlled air from escaping through drafty doors or windows, while gutter guards can help prevent clogs from leaves and debris.

Build a Simple Fix Survival Kit

Homeowners say gutters, roofs, car parts, snow shovels and outdoor lighting are the first to break when the first big cold front approaches. When seasonal repairs hit, more than 80% of people rely on heavy-duty duct tape as their secret weapon to make a quick fix. Among their must-have items to keep in the toolbox, 73% choose waterproof repair tape, like T-Rex® Ferociously Strong® Waterproof and Repair Tape, to go alongside recommended items like weatherproof caulk, tarps or plastic sheeting, a headlamp with spare batteries and rock salt to prevent slips when a DIY takes you outside.

"100% of survey respondents said they've experienced an 'oh no' incident that required an immediate repair, so it's not a matter of 'if' it will happen, but 'when,'" Haugh says. "Expecting the unexpected and understanding what's most likely to break, as well as having the right fix-all tools and mindset, will keep you prepared to make a reliable, fast fix when repairs are necessary, during the holiday season and beyond."

