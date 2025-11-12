Each product earned recognition in the publication's "Handy Tools & Accessories" category

AVON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the parent company of FrogTape® and T-Rex® Tape brands, announced today that FrogTape Advanced™ Painter's Tape and T-Rex® Ferociously Strong® Waterproof and Repair Tape were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeping.com/homereno2026.

Both new within the past year, each product earned recognition in the publication's "Handy Tools & Accessories" category.

FrogTape Advanced™ Painter's Tape and T-Rex® Waterproof and Repair Tape Selected as Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winners

An ultra-premium painter's tape, FrogTape Advanced™ is treated with exclusive PaintBlock® Technology to seal tape edges and prevent paint bleed. The washi paper backing is thin, yet two times stronger than traditional crepe paper painter's tape* for better conformability around challenging curves and contours, shred-resistance and tear-free removal – ensuring the tape comes off cleanly in one piece. And, while it's always best to remove painter's tape while the paint is still wet, Nano Technology on FrogTape Advanced™ absorbs and scatters penetrating UV light to protect the adhesive from degradation, offering 28-day indoor clean removal and the ability to withstand direct outdoor sunlight for up to seven days – so you never have to worry if your job takes longer than planned.

Formulated with Flex-to-Fit Technology™, T-Rex® Ferociously Strong® Waterproof and Repair Tape uses a highly conformable, multi-layer film engineered with a solventless UV acrylic adhesive that is repositionable, yet ferociously strong, providing maximum stretch around objects and the ability to fit in tight spaces. Whether patching a leaky gutter or making a quick repair to a ripped tent, this waterproof and repair tape offers easy application and extreme weather performance – instantly sealing out water, air and moisture and even working under water, making it the most versatile and reliable tape for fast fixes.

"We are incredibly proud of the innovation behind FrogTape Advanced™ and T-Rex® Ferociously Strong® Waterproof and Repair Tape, and we're so honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized them this year," said Shelley Price, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer & Craftsman at Shurtape Technologies, LLC. "At Shurtape, we understand that the best home projects start with the best tools. Our tapes are crafted to blend top-shelf quality with maximum usability so that every DIYer and professional alike can see their inspiration come to life and get the job done."

For more information about FrogTape Advanced™ Painter's Tape, visit www.FrogTape.com. For more information about T-Rex® Waterproof and Repair Tape, visit www.TRexTape.com.

*As compared to FrogTape® Multi-Surface Painter's Tape, based on internal testing.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

When performance cannot be compromised, FrogTape® brand delivers professional results you can trust — when it matters most. The brand's flagship product FrogTape® Multi-Surface Painter's Tape changed painting with PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape to keep paint out and lines sharp. With a dedication to premium performance and continuous innovation, the brand has grown from that original green painter's tape to a variety of consumer, professional and industrial solutions. For more information, visit FrogTape.com; follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow us on TikTok® (@frogtapebrand); like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest®(pinterest.com/FrogTape); watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube) or follow us on X® (@FrogTape).

T-REX® BRAND TAPE

T-Rex® Tape uses modern, next-generation technology to produce premium tapes that perform well in all conditions – helping everyone from do-it-yourselfers and professionals to extreme sport athletes and outdoorsmen get the job done. T-Rex® brand products are marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. For additional product information, visit trextape.com, find us on Facebook® (facebook.com/trextape), follow us on X® (@trextape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/trextape).

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-Rex®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at Shurtape.com.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

X® is a registered trademark of X.

TikTok® is a registered trademark of TikTok.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE Shurtape Technologies, LLC