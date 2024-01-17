This unexpected collaboration will include four new lip balm flavors, including a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor, available beginning Jan. 17 while supplies last

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pucker up ranch fans --- Burt's Bees® and Hidden Valley® Ranch have teamed up to bring the craveable flavors of a basket of wings to your favorite lip balm. Beginning Jan. 17, fans can purchase a limited-edition 4-pack of Burt's Bees lip balm, which will boast the classic flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot, available while limited supplies last. Just in time for game day, this collaboration will fuse serious ranch flavor with all day lip hydration.

Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch Come Together for Craveable Limited-Edition Lip Balm

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category!"

The collab brings together two fan-obsessed brands at a moment when lips are dry, and wings are the traditional game-day fare. And while ranch may not be a typical flavor for lip balm, the Burt's Bees x Hidden Valley collab gives consumers a surprisingly fun spin on some of their favorite everyday products.

"This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm," stated Mariah Eckhardt, General Manager at Burt's Bees. "Fans responded so enthusiastically. So, for an exciting, limited release, we're bringing together two fan favorites—Burt's Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day."

The limited release of Burt's Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers lip balm 4-pack will be available to purchase on the Burt's Bees website for $11.99 while supplies last. To celebrate the iconic partnership, fans can get free shipping on launch day only with use of code BBXHVR. (Code is valid only on January 17, 2024, for domestic shipping on BurtsBees.com; this code cannot be used with other promotional codes.)

For more information about Burt's Bees new lip balm collab and to keep up on all things Burt's Bees, follow the brand on Instagram @burtsbees or visit burtsbees.com. For more from Hidden Valley Ranch, follow the brand @hidden.valley or visit hiddenvalley.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 08/20/23

About Burt's Bees | Burt's Bees® is the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand, known for its original Beeswax Lip Balm. Born in the woods of Maine, products are made with ingredients from nature to nourish skin from head to toe. From responsible sourcing to mindful packaging and landfill-free operations, Burt's Bees is made with care for people and our natural world, since 1984.

*Based on a November 2023 NielsenIQ national survey of U.S. Dermatologists

