Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch Come Together for Craveable Limited-Edition Lip Balm

News provided by

Hidden Valley® Ranch

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

This unexpected collaboration will include four new lip balm flavors, including a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor, available beginning Jan. 17 while supplies last

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pucker up ranch fans --- Burt's Bees® and Hidden Valley® Ranch have teamed up to bring the craveable flavors of a basket of wings to your favorite lip balm. Beginning Jan. 17, fans can purchase a limited-edition 4-pack of Burt's Bees lip balm, which will boast the classic flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot, available while limited supplies last. Just in time for game day, this collaboration will fuse serious ranch flavor with all day lip hydration.

Continue Reading
Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch Come Together for Craveable Limited-Edition Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch Come Together for Craveable Limited-Edition Lip Balm

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category!"

The collab brings together two fan-obsessed brands at a moment when lips are dry, and wings are the traditional game-day fare. And while ranch may not be a typical flavor for lip balm, the Burt's Bees x Hidden Valley collab gives consumers a surprisingly fun spin on some of their favorite everyday products.

"This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm," stated Mariah Eckhardt, General Manager at Burt's Bees. "Fans responded so enthusiastically. So, for an exciting, limited release, we're bringing together two fan favorites—Burt's Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day." 

The limited release of Burt's Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers lip balm 4-pack will be available to purchase on the Burt's Bees website for $11.99 while supplies last. To celebrate the iconic partnership, fans can get free shipping on launch day only with use of code BBXHVR. (Code is valid only on January 17, 2024, for domestic shipping on BurtsBees.com; this code cannot be used with other promotional codes.)

For more information about Burt's Bees new lip balm collab and to keep up on all things Burt's Bees, follow the brand on Instagram @burtsbees or visit burtsbees.com. For more from Hidden Valley Ranch, follow the brand @hidden.valley or visit hiddenvalley.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 08/20/23

About Burt's Bees | Burt's Bees® is the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand, known for its original Beeswax Lip Balm. Born in the woods of Maine, products are made with ingredients from nature to nourish skin from head to toe. From responsible sourcing to mindful packaging and landfill-free operations, Burt's Bees is made with care for people and our natural world, since 1984.

*Based on a November 2023 NielsenIQ national survey of U.S. Dermatologists

CLX-B

Media Contact
Benjamin Owings
[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch

Also from this source

Hidden Valley Ranch Drops Its Most Flavor-Serious Collab Ever

Hidden Valley Ranch Drops Its Most Flavor-Serious Collab Ever

To show the world just how serious they are about flavor, the makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch are collaborating with the only brand as serious about...
This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration

This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration

The makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch and This Little Goat, the brand created by award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard, have come together to introduce a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.