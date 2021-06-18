Bus Wraps Bring Colorful Imagery to Des Moines Streets

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Summer 2021 heating up both in temperature and economic activity, Iowa and Des Moines businesses are ramping up their efforts to bring in customers, generate new leads, and make their message heard. This translates to many more beautiful, fully wrapped DART buses on city streets, as businesses find creative ways to bring bright colors and imagery across the community.

This Summer and through 2021 in Des Moines, you're likely to notice a variety of buses with creative and vibrant ads from prominent and growing Des Moines businesses alike. Parker Anderson - Adsposure Transit Advertising Consultant is helping Des Moines businesses find the right outdoor advertising solution to help achieve their goals

Just recently at DART Central Station, Des Moines Transit Advertising Consultant Parker Emory Anderson was at the station when he saw only fully-wrapped buses entering and leaving the area. Seeing only bright and colorful buses across the depot showed just how prominent they have become in 2021. Among them, Hy-Vee, University of Northern Iowa, Heartland Flagpoles & Custom Flags, and Golden Rule Plumbing Heating & Cooling buses were all present as they headed out through the community again.

According to Anderson, the strategy behind this out of home media comes down to being simple yet impactful.

"My first order of business is to ensure that my clients thrive not only with massive visibility, but also that their ads run continuously on a daily basis," he said. "I call this 'unskippable content.' These large, dynamic 3D billboards move through traffic at eye-level and simply cannot be missed by the shiny new cars on the outside of the vehicles."

But there's more to the mix than just eye-catching designs that Parker estimates will garner more than 5.5 million impressions annually. These assets — coupled with the connotation of community involvement and giving back to the city in which we live and work — pack a mean punch.

In his words, "it's a recipe for undeniable success alongside any company's marketing efforts. We are playing to win-win and work famously together with traditional and targeted online strategies, or as a core advertising tactic. The sky's the limit for what we can do with these creatives."

Businesses Wrap Buses Because It Works

Outdoor Advertising is known for being practical and coming in diverse formats, and transit formats such as bus wraps are included. Key differences being that bus advertising travels across the community, going to key populated areas, and traveling in and around communities in ways no other ad can.

One nice part of bus advertising is that it is seen positively in the community, and because it is up close and personal, people feel like they can engage with the creative and see it as more than an ad. Businesses leverage partnerships with nonprofits and awareness campaigns that generate publicity, interviews, and articles that grow awareness and brand image. Others leverage wrapped buses for events, grand openings, campaign launches, and other show stopper qualities.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.

