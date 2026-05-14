BUSCAR COMPANY ANNOUNCES MAJOR ADVANCEMENT IN THE PERMITTING PROCESS FOR THE TREASURE CANYON GOLD MINE PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC ID: CGLD) ("Buscar" or the "Company") today announced progress in the permitting process for its Treasure Canyon Mine Project located in Plumas County, California. The Company has received an update from its permitting consultant, Lumwana LLC, indicating that the project has advanced through several permitting stages, with ongoing coordination among multiple federal and state regulatory agencies.

The Treasure Canyon Mine project is located approximately 11 miles northeast of Taylorsville, California, within Township 27 North, Range 11 East (Mount Diablo Base and Meridian), in the Plumas National Forest.

According to an update from Martin L. Gallon, CPG of Lumwana LLC, the USFS received the draft Plan of Operations in February 2026 and distributed the documentation to federal and state regulatory agencies for review and comment. The Company's consultant reports that permitting activities have continued to progress, with ongoing communication among participating agencies.

Key Permitting Milestones Achieved

Buscar Company confirmed that certain approvals have been obtained, while multiple remaining applications continue advancing through the review process.

Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District

The following permits have been officially approved:

Dust Control Plan Application - Submitted; NSAQMD confirmed most requirements have been met

Burn Permit (NSAQMD Permit No. 5186, issued 4/29/2026) - Issued, valid from 7/15/2026 through 7/15/2027; valid only on designated Burn Days; a separate Project Burn Permit from CalFire/USFS must also be obtained prior to burning

The burn permit, subject to applicable conditions, including burn-day designations and a separate CalFire/USFS project burn permit, covers hazard-reduction pile burning that may assist in removing dead timber and wildfire debris from the property.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW)

Lake and Streambed Alteration Agreement (EPIMS No. PLU-13720-R2) for a temporary bridge crossing of Lights Creek - Agreement issued by CDFW; subject to a 35-day CEQA statute-of-limitations period and additional conditions set forth in the Agreement

Permanent bridge crossing application — Included within the SMARA Road Access Plan and currently under agency review

Surface Mining and Reclamation Act (SMARA) – Division of Reclamation

The following documents and plans have been formally submitted and are currently under regulatory review:

SMARA Reclamation Plan





Mining Waste Characterization





Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan





Road Access Plan

Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board

Current regulatory review items include:

State Water Board Division of Water Rights review





401 Water Quality Certification and Waste Discharge Requirements review

The Company noted that clarification was requested regarding water discharge requirements. The Plan of Operations proposes to recycle mine water for operational reuse, with Lights Creek as the source of make-up water. The Plan also proposes discharge of any excess pond water, which is subject to pending regulatory review and approval, including a Report of Waste Discharge requirement identified by the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

The Plan of Operations proposes the use of a spring located on site for potable water supply. The status of any regulatory requirements applicable to that water source is subject to ongoing review.

Mine Safety and Operational Readiness

Following final approval of the Plan of Operations, Buscar intends to immediately file the remaining mine safety-related permits, including:

Magazine Storage Permit





Explosives Permit

These permits will be processed through MSHA, Cal/OSHA, and local regulatory authorities.

Environmental and Infrastructure Advantages

The Treasure Canyon Mine site possesses several unique environmental and logistical advantages that may substantially reduce development complexity and environmental impact.

According to the consultant's report, the project area has previously experienced repeated wildfires that removed a significant portion of the forest cover. As a result, the construction of mine infrastructure and access roads is not expected to require the removal of living trees, reducing environmental disturbance and potentially streamlining portions of the permitting and construction process.

The Company also emphasized that the approved burn permit authorizes the removal of remaining dead trees and wildfire debris, improving site safety and operational preparation.

Strong Relationship with U.S. Forest Service

Lumwana LLC reported that the U.S. Forest Service has been engaged throughout the permitting process. The agency has communicated with the Company and its consultants regarding the Plan of Operations, including providing comments on submitted materials.

The consultant further stated that edits to sections of the Plan of Operations have been provided and incorporated into updated submissions.

Management Commentary

"The progress we are seeing in the permitting process is extremely encouraging and reflects the professionalism and cooperation of everyone involved," said Aleksandr Dekhtyar, CEO of Buscar Company.

"We are particularly pleased with the continued engagement from the U.S. Forest Service and the steady advancement of approvals across multiple agencies. The Treasure Canyon project continues to move forward in a responsible and efficient manner. This marks another important milestone as we position Buscar Company for long-term growth in the precious metals sector."

About Treasure Canyon Mine

The Treasure Canyon Mine project is in Plumas County, California, within a historically mineral-rich region known for significant placer and hard-rock gold production. Buscar Company, through its mining subsidiaries and operating partners, is advancing the project with a focus on regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, operational efficiency, and long-term resource development.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC ID: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, mining development, and environmentally sustainable technologies. The Company is actively advancing precious metals projects in the United States while exploring strategic opportunities in clean technologies and industrial innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding permitting timelines, mine development plans, operational expectations, regulatory approvals, environmental assumptions, future production potential, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Aleksandr Dekhtyar, CEO

Buscar Company

www.buscarco.com

Phone: +1 (833) 539-4777

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)