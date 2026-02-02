Buscar Company Retracts Prior Reserve Estimates for Treasure Canyon Property and Engages Renowned Expert for Independent Assessment

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC Pink: CGLD) ("Buscar" or the "Company") today announces the retraction of certain mineral reserve estimates previously disclosed for its Treasure Canyon property, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to transparency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance in all our communications.

COMPLETE RETRACTION OF PRIOR STATEMENTS

In the interest of providing stakeholders with the most reliable information, the Company is fully retracting all statements, estimates, and representations from its press releases dated October 17, 2025, and October 20, 2025, concerning:

Proven reserves and their estimated value





Probable reserves and their estimated value





Total gross in-situ value of approximately $117 billion





Any and all mineral resource or reserve estimates for the Treasure Canyon property

We advise that these prior disclosures should no longer be relied upon by investors or other parties.

REASON FOR RETRACTION

Upon thorough review, the Company determined that the reserve estimates in question lacked sufficient technical verification at the time. As a result, we have withdrawn the NI 43-101 Technical Report from October 2025 that underpinned those estimates, as the original Qualified Person was unable to substantiate the claimed reserve values. This step underscores our dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity in our reporting.

CURRENT STATUS AND FORWARD PROGRESS

At present, the Company is making no claims regarding mineral resources or reserves at the Treasure Canyon property. To advance our understanding of this promising asset with precision and expertise, we are pleased to announce the engagement of Martin L. Gallon of Lumwana LLC as our new Qualified Person under SEC Regulation S-K 1300. Mr. Gallon, a certified professional geologist holding a BSc Honors in Geology from London University, brings over 55 years of distinguished experience in the mining industry. His career spans grassroots exploration, feasibility studies, mine development, construction, and operational management across open-pit and underground operations worldwide.

A hands-on leader known for his ethical approach, fiscal responsibility, and innovative problem-solving, Mr. Gallon has held senior executive roles including Vice President of Exploration, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer at prominent mining firms. He is credited with three major exploration discoveries and has personally designed, built, and operated three gold mines in developing countries. His expertise extends to authoring and supervising NI 43-101 reports, conducting due diligence for acquisitions, negotiating joint ventures with industry leaders like Newmont, and advising governments on mining codes and privatization—most notably assisting President Nelson Mandela's administration in South Africa with mining regulations. Mr. Gallon's track record also includes pioneering environmental initiatives, such as reforestation programs in Ghana and community-driven "Crops for Cash" cooperatives in Ecuador to promote sustainable land use. His practical, team-oriented style—often working alongside staff in the field—has consistently delivered results while prioritizing safety, environmental accountability, and compliance with international standards.

On-site field work under Mr. Gallon's guidance is set to begin in Spring 2026, weather and site accessibility permitting. We look forward to sharing updated, independently verified disclosures upon completion of this comprehensive technical assessment, in full alignment with securities requirements.

INVESTOR NOTICE

We kindly ask investors and stakeholders to disregard all previous statements on reserves or resources for the Treasure Canyon property from the October 17 and October 20, 2025, press releases. Buscar remains focused on delivering value through responsible exploration and development.

The Company appreciates the understanding of our stakeholders and regrets any inconvenience caused by the prior disclosures. We are excited about the future and committed to transparent, high-quality reporting as we move forward.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC Pink: CGLD) is a dynamic mineral exploration company dedicated to gold and precious metals opportunities. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., the Company maintains mining claims on the Treasure Canyon property in Plumas County, California. We are passionate about advancing responsible mineral development while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community benefits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the Company's plans for technical assessment and field work at the Treasure Canyon property. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as weather conditions, site accessibility, regulatory approvals, and the successful completion of assessments. Actual outcomes may vary from those projected. The Company does not undertake to update these statements except as required by law.

