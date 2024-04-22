Busch Gardens Parks Honor Military Appreciation Month with Free Park Admission to Active-Duty U.S. Military, Veterans and Their Families Through Annual Waves of Honor Program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Garden Parks will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Veterans can register for this offer through May 12 and have until July 7 to visit the parks with their free tickets. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, the company has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, military families are invited to the parks for a day of family fun.

"We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 12 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 7. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th-century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.com.

