Busch Gardens Proudly Salutes America's Bravest this Veterans Day with a Special Military Annual Pass Now Available for a Limited Time to Veterans

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg are proud to honor those that serve and their families by extending the Military Annual Pass to include veterans as well as active duty military for a limited time. Previously, the Military Annual Pass offer was only available to active duty military. Now, veterans who purchase a Military Annual Pass will enjoy unlimited admission with no blockout dates and free parking through the end of 2025. Veterans and active duty United States Armed Forces personnel can purchase a Military Pass online at WavesOfHonor.com or at select military bases.

"As we approach Veterans Day, we are proud to extend our special Military Annual Pass offer to veteran military personnel to honor those who have served and provide them with the opportunity to enjoy all the fun and enriching experiences our parks have to offer, from award-winning rides and attractions to special events, up-close animal encounters and exciting entertainment."

The special Military Pass offer is part of the Waves of Honor Program to recognize the U.S. military. The program also offers complementary single day admission for active duty military, along with discounted admission for their family members.

This Veterans Day weekend, the parks will begin each morning with a flag raising ceremony and will feature special music as well as verbal recognition of veterans during presentations throughout the day. Additional information about park specific celebrations can be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. The park is home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.com.

