Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Unleashes Monstrous Mayhem Sale on Howl-O-Scream Tickets

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howl-O-Scream is returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this fall and for those restless spirits who are dying for a great deal, now is the time to snatch tickets. This week only during the Mayhem sale, Busch Gardens is tempting guests to grab discounted event tickets before the prices begin to creep up. The best scares happen in pairs, so to get the deal guests must purchase a minimum of two tickets, each priced at $38.99 each, that can be used on any Howl-O-Scream event night with no blackout dates.

"There's no escaping the anticipation around Howl-O-Scream as we plot terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and scare zones, including several new additions to the lineup," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "Mayhem is the first release of tickets for this event and a great deal for guests who are anxiously awaiting what we have in store for them this fall. There's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream."

This year, all-new horrors and thrills await guests – including a new haunted house, new stage show and nods to past icons – when Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns select nights from September 6 through November 2. Guests can dare to face their fears as they navigate through haunted houses, scare zones and sinister spectacles that will make their skin crawl. Tickets can be purchased online at HowlOScreamTampa.com.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal 8events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Tampa Bay