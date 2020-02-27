BUSH'S® Beans And Actor Brian Baumgartner Partner For National Chili Day
Baumgartner spills the beans on his own chili recipe
Feb 27, 2020, 09:00 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSH'S® Beans has teamed up with TV chili connoisseur Brian Baumgartner to honor National Chili Day and celebrate BUSH'S beans as the leading choice for all chili and meal needs, whether enjoyed at home or even together with co-workers at the office.
"I love making chili—I really do. I consider it art. A little sweet, a little spicy...perfection," Brian Baumgartner said. "I only use BUSH's Chili Beans, too. They simmer the beans before they even go in the can with these amazing spices and sauce, so you get that cooked-all-day flavor without having to wait all day."
BUSH'S and Brian have also co-authored a chili recipe and developed exclusive gifs and stickers on GIPHY for use across social channels. Brian's Famous Chili includes:
- BUSH'S® Chili Beans, Pinto Beans in a Mild Chili Sauce
- BUSH'S® Chili Beans, Kidney Beans in a Mild Chili Sauce
- A perfect mix of other ingredients to make your new favorite meal
BUSH'S starts with the highest quality beans for flavor you can count on every time. With a special blend of chilies, cumin and onion, BUSH'S Chili Beans are simmered in chili sauces, infusing flavor into every bean.
"Brian is a chili master, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate National Chili Day with him," said BJ Thomas, Brand Manager at BUSH'S. "He and BUSH'S are the perfect combination to make your best chili even better."
To view the full recipe and to see Brian's exclusive content, head to BUSH'S website and follow BUSH'S on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on BUSH'S beans for all your chili and meal needs, head to bushbeans.com.
About BUSH'S®
BUSH'S® is all about family, friends that feel like family, and a certain Secret Family Recipe. When you enjoy our beans (doesn't matter if they're Baked Beans, black beans, pinto beans, great northern beans...you get the picture), you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., BUSH'S® has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to satisfying bean recipes, you're cooking up the best with BUSH'S BEST®. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.
