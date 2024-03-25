Bush's "Musical Fruit Contest" calls on bean fans to create their own short, sweet and memorable tune to celebrate beans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a rhyme as old as time: "Beans, beans the musical fruit, the more you eat..." Many grew up singing along to the bean song as kids, learning as they got older that beans are actually a superfood. To celebrate beans and showcase why the mighty legume deserves a better song, Bush's® is inviting all bean-obsessed musicians, singers and general creative spirits to re-imagine the iconic bean song.

Bush’s® Beans Announces Contest to Reimagine that Iconic Bean Tune

Introducing Bush's "Musical Fruit Contest" – a nationwide call for an updated or new song that's short, sweet and, most of all, hones in on the many bean-efits of beans! Not only are beans versatile, but they're also a source of plant-based protein and fiber, and are good for the soil that they're grown in.

"In our continuing efforts to elevate beans to their rightful place in the world, Bush's wants to tap into the imagination of our bean lovers to help create a song worthy of the beautiful bean," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "We're in search of a modern version of a memorable classic created by the biggest bean fans, and we can't wait to hear what they cook up!"

Starting March 25 through April 18, Bush's invites creative bean enthusiasts to submit their rendition on Instagram or TikTok tagging @BushsBeans and using hashtag #themusicalfruitcontest. Songs should celebrate beans and nod to all there is to love about the humble pantry staple.

Those who participate can win big in the process. Bush's will select one grand prize winner who will receive a $10,000 cash prize, Bush's Beans for life, and a trip to Nashville for an exclusive Grand Ole Opry experience, which will include their song played on a videoboard during intermission at the Opry, a hosted backstage VIP experience, an Opry and Ryman Auditorium tour, recording studio time and more. The four First Prize winners will get $5,000 for their musical efforts.

For more information about Bush's "Musical Fruit Contest," including judging criteria and full rules, visit https://www.bushbeans.com/musical-fruit and follow Bush's Beans on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for other exclusive content.

About Bush's ® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years or older as of date of entry. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on March 25, 2024 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on April 18, 2024. See full rules and entry details at https://www.bushbeans.com/en_US/musical-fruit-rules-regulations. Void where prohibited. The winner and/or winning band will not perform their winning song on stage at the Opry. Sponsor: Bush Brothers & Company.

