FLAVORFUL WAYS TO SIMPLIFY HOMEMADE MEALS

Bush's Beans

19 Sep, 2023

Chef and Entertaining Expert Shares Tips on Bringing Effortless, Quality Taste to Weeknight Meals

BACKGROUND:
You don't have to be an entertaining expert or a wiz in the kitchen to serve flavorful, homemade dishes any day of the week! By implementing some cooking hacks, like taking some help from your pantry with toppers and add-ons pre-seasoned with herbs and spices, you can elevate favorites like chicken and rice or taco bowls or make meal prep a breeze.

Chef and Entertaining Expert Ceci Carmichael discusses her tips and tricks to becoming your own at-home personal chef.  She shares easy ways to create delicious, homemade recipes that pack plant-based protein and fiber as well as offer simple cooking hacks and meal prep ideas – showing off a few favorite recipes.

RECIPES CECI SHARES:

MORE ABOUT CECI CARMICHAEL:
Ceci Carmichael, a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education has appeared on the Food Network, OWN and Fine Living Network. She has worked as a recipe developer and Brand Ambassador for companies that include Sara Lee, Hormel and Clementines of Spain.  Ceci's culinary background led naturally into becoming a lifestyle and entertaining expert. She has appeared on local affiliates nationwide on lifestyle and entertaining segments for brands ranging from Amana and Gallo Wines to Hotels.com and Wisconsin Cheese and Delta Faucets.  Ceci shares her tips and tricks with viewers across the country to help them streamline their lives, whether it's throwing a stress-free party, finding a time saving gadget or planning a dream vacation. In her spare time, Ceci has volunteered with Share Our Strength, Wellness in the Schools and God's Love We Deliver.

