The Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans takes bowl season literally—and it's just the beginning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College football fans just scored the biggest bowl of beans imaginable. Bush's® Beans, the brand beloved for its Secret Family Recipe™ of slow-cooked baked beans, is taking the field for its first college football bowl sponsorship on December 23—renaming the post-season Boca Raton Bowl as the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans and making history as the first-ever bowl game ending in a word other than bowl.

Bush’s Beans Scores Its First Bowl Game Touchdown with ESPN

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/bushs-beans/9366251-en-bushs-beans-sponsorship-boca-raton-bowl-espn

"Our bean obsession knows no bounds—that's why we're on a mission to turn the stadium into the biggest bowl of beans the world has seen," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We invite fans to join us on our journey to elevate beans in every person's life, so we're stepping off the sidelines and calling the plays in Boca Raton with full-flavored fun, fan-fueled bean mayhem and a few trick plays up our sleeve."

The Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will bring two teams from a variety of conferences across the country to go head-to-head on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN. Competing teams will be announced on Dec. 7 following the weekend's conference championship games.

"Few things are more complementary than food and football, so teaming up with Bush's Beans to bring their signature flavor to Boca Raton was a no-brainer," said Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. "Fans, partners and the community can expect an unrivaled experience that's equal parts touchdown and tastebud takeover."

A natural next down following the brand's multi-year SEC partnership playbook, the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage™ into the end-zone with a 360-degree sponsorship spanning exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium branding, bean-powered activations, product sampling and other flavorful moments across the fan experience.

Visit BocaRatonBowl.com for game, ticket and more information.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 115 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About the Boca Raton Bowl

The 12th Annual Boca Raton Bowl will light up Flagler Credit Union Stadium at Florida Atlantic University on December 23, 2025, with thrilling football action and fan fest fun. The Boca Raton Bowl postseason college football game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. The Boca Raton Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. In 2024, the 34-event schedule included four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events deliver more than 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting over 650,000 annual attendees. The Boca Raton Bowl has logged 11 successful years with cumulative viewership surpassing 30 million households and total sponsorship value over $250 million. More than 50 Boca Raton Bowl alumni have been selected in the NFL Draft, and dozens more have entered the league as undrafted free agents. For Boca Raton Bowl game and sponsorship information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.



About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube pages.

