To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage™" ad campaign, Bush's is rolling bean footage for 30 hours and giving away the equivalent of one prize per minute for 30 hours, including one $30,000 grand prize.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, 1994, Bush's® Baked Beans became world-famous when Jay Bush appeared in his first national television ad spot and uttered five iconic words: "Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage™." And Bush's has been rolling it ever since. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the famous line, Bush's will roll beautiful bean footage for 30 hours on RollThatBeautifulBeanFootage.com and in thousands of billboards, television commercials, online sites, grocery stores, digital screens, in Times Square and more across the United States. It all starts at midnight ET on May 9, 2024 to mark the 30th anniversary of the first ad. Fans who find the code hidden on RollThatBeautifulBeanFootage.com will have a chance to enter to win $30,000 or other beautiful bean prizes – one prize will be awarded every minute for 30 hours.

Bush's® is Giving Fans 30 Hours to Enter for the chance to Win $30,000 - Just Find the Secret Code in Beans! Bush's® is Giving Fans 30 Hours to Enter for the chance to Win $30,000 - Just Find the Secret Code in Beans!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9262351-bushs-beans-roll-that-beautiful-bean-sweepstakes/

"At Bush's, we've always believed in the beauty of the bean, that's why it only made sense to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 'Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage' ad campaign in a big way," said Jay Bush, great-grandson of Bush's founder A.J. Bush and star of the famous ad campaign. "I'm proud to play a role in sharing the beauty of the humble bean – and that in the three decades we've been rolling that beautiful bean footage, my golden retriever co-star, Duke, hasn't spilled the beans on the Secret Family Recipe!"

In 1993, Bush Brothers & Company worked with partners to develop a new ad campaign for their line of Baked Beans. The original ad spot featured Jay debuting those five signature words: "Roll That Beautiful Bean Footage™," teasing the Secret Family Recipe™ that makes Bush's Baked Beans so darn good. In 1995, Jay was joined by his pal Duke and the dynamic duo was born. Together, they've appeared in more than 30 commercials, helping generations of people fall in love with Bush's Beans again and again.

As part of the 30th anniversary festivities, Bush's Beans will be popping up in Times Square on May 9, 2024, where they will give away Bush's swag to celebrate the 30-year milestone.

How to Enter the Bush's Roll That Beautiful Bean Sweepstakes

There are two ways to uncover the secret code to enter to win: (1) Fans who spot beautiful bean footage on Times Square billboards, TV commercials and social media can look for a QR code that will direct fans to a website to enter, or (2) bean fans can uncover the secret code by visiting RollThatBeautifulBeanFootage.com and following directions to view the video and enter. The beautiful bean footage will start rolling at 12:00 AM ET on May 9, 2024, and will end at 6:00 AM ET on May 10,2024 after only 30 hours. For full rules, visit https://www.RollThatBeautifulBeanFootage.com and follow Bush's Beans on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for other exclusive content.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are at least 18 or older as of date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM ET on 5/9/24; ends 6:00 AM ET on 5/10/24. For Official Rules, visit RollThatBeautifulBeanFootage.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Klein

[email protected]

SOURCE Bush's Beans