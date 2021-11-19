Bushwick Kitchen and Angry Orchard Hard Cider Team Up To Create The Gift Set Of Your Dreams

"Friends don't get friends' boring presents," said Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick. "That's why we're excited to add this gift set to our site just in time for the holidays. These sauces are packed with unexpected heat and flavor pairings that are unlike others in the market. Hot sauces shouldn't just taste hot, there should be just as much of an explosion of flavor as there is spice and we can't wait for our fellow hot sauce lovers to get their hands on this."

This limited-edition kit contains each of the Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen's delicious blend of crisp meets heat offerings- Crisp Apple, Peach Mango, and Strawberry. This trio of hot sauces, inspired by Angry Orchard's ciders, is packed with a custom blend of peppers to bring you flavor-packed heat with every pour. First up in this gift box, the Crisp Apple Jalapeno bottle comes in hot with spicy serrano and jalapeno peppers but balances out with apples sourced straight from the Angry Orchard's 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. The perfect sauce for anyone who loves a spicy margarita and an even spicier taco on Taco Tuesday.

For those who prefer a little tang, the Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet bottle will give you the flavor burst you've been looking for. Your loved ones will be obsessed with the blend of bold spices - coriander, cumin, and ginger mixed with the fruity punch of Angry Orchard's Peach Mango flavor. This outstanding sauce is sure to delight any culinary aficionado in your life and will give them a jumpstart on creating their own Jamaican Jerk Pulled Pork recipe.

Rounding out the most delicious gift you can give this season, the Strawberry Jalapeno Hot Sauce combines fresh ruby red pureed strawberries - reminiscent of the flavors in Angry Orchard's Strawberry Fruit Cider - with a red pepper blend of habaneros, jalapenos and Bushwick's OG gochujang paste for a sauce that brings layers of sweet and smokey, savory heat. An addition that is sure to enhance almost any meal, this sauce brings together a delightful blend of sweet and spice.

This Angry Orchard x Bushwick Hot Sauce Gift Set joins an already impressive roster of Gift Sets available at bushwickkitchen.com . For the sweet tooths: golden honey and amber rich maple gift sets to those fueled by heat with the sriracha and spicy gift sets, Bushwick has all the holiday gifting options for every foodie in your life. The Angry Orchard x Bushwick Gift Set is available for preorder at bushwickkitchen.com/pages/ao-gift-se t and retails for $34.99.

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce and mix company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces, condiments and pantry staples for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 16 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and hot sauces, Bees Knees honey and plant-based pancake mixes.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

