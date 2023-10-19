Bushwick Kitchen Launches Sizzling New Hot Sauce Flavors

Mouth-Watering Weak Knees Hot Sauces – Smokey Strawberry, Grilled Peach and Crisp Apple

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwick Kitchen is elevating its distinct line of Weak Knees hot sauces with the addition of three unique flavors – habanero + smokey strawberry, scotch bonnet + grilled peach and jalapeno + crisp apple. As a company that is celebrated for its commitment to crafting unique and delicious flavors that transform ordinary dishes into extraordinary culinary experiences, this extension of the Weak Knees line allows the brand to continue to push the boundaries in the condiment and sauce categories.

"We are excited to introduce these new flavors to our lineup of delicious Bushwick Kitchen products," explained Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. "Our mission has always been to bring innovation and bite to every kitchen, and these fresh and flavorful hot sauce twists fit in perfectly with our offering of srirachas, maples and honeys. We look forward to seeing what people cook up!"

Each of the hot sauces are available in 5 fluid ounce bottles and retail for $12.99 on BushwickKitchen.com .

Habanero +Smokey Strawberry – This fiery sauce will have you feeling heated! Fresh strawberries and Caribbean Red habanero peppers = an addictively hot & smoky flavor that'll have you reaching for an extra dab. Perfect on ribs, eggs and pizza.

Scotch Bonnet + Grilled Peach – Feeling peachy? Sweet peaches and tart mangos are paired with flaming hot Scotch bonnet peppers for a combo that is sure to wake up your tastebuds. Great for tacos, burgers and popcorn.

Jalapeno + Crisp Apple – Apple of your eye. This mild-mannered hot sauce delivers heat and tang with a winning combo of Granny Smith apple & jalapeño for a refreshing twist on spicy. Pair with roasted veggies, fish or use as a vinaigrette

Additionally, these three new offerings will also soon be available in a gift set – perfect for foodies who want to push the boundaries of taste. Both the gift sets and individual bottles will be available along with a range of other Bushwick Kitchen products on Amazon and on Bushwick Kitchen's website .

And with the holiday season just around the corner, Bushwick Kitchen will be offering a variety of discounts to make sure there is a gift for every family member, friend and kitchen creative on your list this year. Find out more at BushwickKitchen.com or follow on Instagram @bushwick_kitchen .

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE Bushwick Kitchen