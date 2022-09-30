Bushwick Kitchen Announces New Product: Bees Knees Raw Honey Sticks

The gourmet food brand unveils yet another sweet surprise during National Honey Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwick Kitchen – the award-winning food company known especially for its sauces – has added another offering to their gourmet product line up: Bees Knees Raw Honey Sticks. This addition comes off the back of their honeycomb SKU, which was released earlier this summer as part of their growing line of high-quality, sweet and even savory, honey products.

The gourmet food brand unveils yet another sweet surprise during National Honey Month

"Honey is a pure, all-natural ingredient that is loved by so many, with people often telling us how they used to savor it as kids," explained Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. "We wanted to offer a way for people to enjoy this nostalgic treat in a form that better fits their on-the-go lifestyles. This raw honey option really allows the beauty and complexity of honey to shine through."

In addition to being a natural and better-for-you sweetener, honey has an array of other benefits, including acting as a sore-throat soother and cough suppressant. And depending on floral source, offers different vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. Most importantly, however, you'll only find one ingredient in these raw honey sticks from Bushwick Kitchen… honey!

Unfiltered, unprocessed and undeniably delicious, the brand's Bees Knees Raw Honey Sticks from Wisconsin clover fields bring pure golden goodness to your favorite drinks, meals and everything in between. This honey is great on anything from crisp snap peas, to whipped ricotta or even as is. Bees Knees Honey Sticks are packable, purse-able, portable honey, and join the previously released Bushwick Kitchen Honey Stick varietals:

Bees Knees Spicy Honey Sticks

Bees Knees Salted Honey Sticks

Bees Knees Meyer Lemon Honey Sticks

Doll adds, "What I love most about the Honey Sticks is their convenience. I keep them on hand when I need some extra energy in the afternoon to power through the work day, as well as to have an easy way to elevate a snack or meal." He continues, "There are so many ways to enjoy them and I'm excited to see how creative people get."

In addition to using it as an on-the-go natural energy source, Bushwick Kitchen also recommends using honey for:

Spreading across biscuits or baked goods

Topping fried chicken

Melting onto pepperoni pizza

Adding to Vanilla Ice Cream

Making available for cheese plates

Mixing into yogurt and parfaits

Pairing with cocktails and mocktails

Stirring into hot cocoa, coffee, and tea

The latest product contains 50 sticks per bag and retails for $14.99. It can be found on Bushwick Kitchen's website at bushwickkitchen.com as well as in their Amazon store .

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Bushwick Kitchen