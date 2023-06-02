Give Dad the Gift of Flavor This Father's Day With Bushwick Kitchen

Let Bushwick Kitchen Take Care of Your Father's Day Gift, and for a Limited Time, Get 20% Off the Entire Site!

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwick Kitchen is here to make sure you're ready for Father's Day with a wide offering of sauces, honey and maple syrups. Whether dad is sweet, or a bit on the spicier side, Bushwick Kitchen has become popular for its array of gourmet condiments, and the gift sets are a perfect option for any father figure.

For the ultimate honey lover, try the Bees Knees Honey Gift Set , featuring a trio of all three of Bushwick's delectable honey flavors including spicy, meyer lemon and salted. For the spicier dads, Bushwick has a variety of savory options like the Three Knees Spicy Gift Set , which features fan favorite flavors including spicy honey, spicy maple and gochujang sriracha. And fear not, because the current sriracha shortage has no effect on Bushwick's spicy offerings!

"We are proud to offer a premium selection of products that we're confident will make for the perfect Father's Day gift," elaborates Bushwick Kitchen CEO Daniel Doll. "The gift of flavor is something that leaves a lasting impact, and we kept our own dads' palates in mind when creating options that elevate a variety of beverages and dishes – from breakfast to dessert. We are confident you'll be able to find exactly what you need to make this year's Father's Day the best one yet."

For Dad's favorite grilled foods or even in a cocktail, Bushwick Kitchen is here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie. So when choosing a gift for the father in your life, let Bushwick Kitchen take out the guesswork.

Make sure to take advantage of the 20% off site-wide sale on Bushwick Kitchen's website June 12-14 for Father's Day. Use the promo code 4dad23 at bushwickkitchen.com .

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

