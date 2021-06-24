Bushwick Kitchen to Donate 100% of Profits to LGBTQ Freedom Fund Over Pride Weekend

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Pride Month, Bushwick Kitchen - the beloved Brooklyn-born artisan sauce company - pledges to donate 100% of profits from BushwickKitchen.com online purchases to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund starting Friday, June 25 and ending Sunday, June 27 at 11:59PM ET. The LGBTQ Freedom Fund is doing essential work to support and uplift member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We are more than excited to team up with the LGBTQ Freedom Fund to help preserve liberty for the LGBTQ community and beyond," said Dan Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. "No person should be unfairly treated based on their identity, which is why we wanted to align ourselves with an organization that goes above and beyond in ensuring safety and freedom for all."

The promotion aligning with many pride festivals nationwide is valid for all Bushwick Kitchen products purchased online through BushwickKitchen.com. Bushwick Kitchen prides itself on creating a platform for creativity and uniqueness making Pride Month a close to heart cause for the brand celebrating love for all no matter their differences or orientation.

Bushwick Kitchen's line of artisan sauces expands to unique formulations of honey, maple syrup, sriracha and new plant-based pancake & waffle mixes launched earlier this year. With so many elevated pantry staples to choose from, the company helps consumers unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking. Bushwick Kitchen makes cooking a fun and flavorful experience for all.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen, visit bushwickkitchen.com.

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees srirachas and our Bees Knees honey collection.

About LGBTQ Freedom Fund

LGBTQ Freedom Fund fights the criminalization of LGBTQ folks, who are much more likely in the U.S. to be incarcerated than other individuals. We work as a nonpartisan advocacy, education and policy outfit to mobilize the public and policymakers to address the disproportionate impact of incarceration on LGBTQ individuals.

