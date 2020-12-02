Bushwick Kitchen Unveils New Trees Knees Bourbon Maple Syrup

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwick Kitchen is ringing in the holiday season with its all-new Trees Knees Bourbon Maple Syrup. This limited run organic maple syrup will be available for pre-sale starting today for $24.99. To purchase, visit BushwickKitchen.com.

"We are excited to finally unveil our new Trees Knees Bourbon Maple," said Bushwick Kitchen's CEO Daniel Doll. "Bushwick Kitchen is always looking for unique flavor infusions that are on trend and we believe our Bourbon Maple will be the perfect condiment to gift to culinary enthusiasts this holiday season."

Nothing tastes better than exclusive feels. Trees Knees Limited Batch Bourbon Maple Syrup has been selectively sourced from an 800-acre farm in the beautiful Catskill Mountains of Upstate, NY and gracefully aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels to give you notes of vanilla, oak and subtle caramel with every taste of this rich amber goodness. Trees Knees Bourbon Maple is great on anything from glazed ribs to candied pecans to drizzled over roasted figs.

Bottled in a sleek, matte glass bottle with a golden wax seal, Trees Knees Bourbon Maple resembles the sophisticated elegance of a premium bourbon making it the perfect gift for any occasion. Packaged in a minimalistic-modern box, this bottle is gift-ready at the get go. Bourbon lovers will enjoy all the unique flavor combinations they can create with their favorite spirit-infused maple syrup.

Bushwick Kitchen's bourbon maple is the latest addition to its line of artisan honeys, maple syrups and srirachas that provide a unique flare to kitchen staples. Each bottle is infused with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Starting with strategically sourced, beautiful ingredients, every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the U.S.

"We understand everyone from foodies to Michelin Star chefs are constantly looking for new flavor combinations to elevate their favorite recipes. Bushwick Kitchen wants to help fans unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking. We want to make cooking a fun, flavorful experience for all," said Doll.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen, visit bushwickkitchen.com.

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees srirachas and our Bees Knees honey collection.

