Bushy Park, a subsidiary of Pacolet Milliken, LLC, is the new home to Leonardo DRS, which will invest $120 million and create 58 new jobs in Berkeley County, SC.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacolet Milliken, LLC is proud to welcome Leonardo DRS to Bushy Park, Pacolet's industrial site in Berkeley County, SC. The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced earlier today that Leonardo DRS, headquartered in Arlington, VA and a provider of advanced technology to U.S. national defense customers, will be establishing manufacturing operations at Bushy Park.

Leonardo DRS specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion technologies. Leonardo DRS Naval Power Systems is a leading provider of next-generation electrical power conversion and propulsion technology for the U.S. Navy, with major systems for next-generation submarines and surface ships. The facility, to be located in the northern campus of Bushy Park, will have deep-water access by way of Bushy Park's barge slip.

The combination of deep-water access, available land, and existing power were key drivers for Leonardo DRS in making its decision to locate in Bushy Park. The decision was further influenced by the strong collaboration between Pacolet's Power & Infrastructure Division, the SC Department of Commerce, Berkeley County Council and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance (CRDA). Leonardo DRS has been awarded contracts, valued at over $3 billion, to provide integrated electric propulsion system products for the U.S. Navy's Columbia-class submarines, and the new facility in Bushy Park will allow Leonardo DRS to support this demand. Operations are anticipated to commence in late 2025.

"The addition of Leonardo DRS to Bushy Park represents our continued focus on building out our entire site with high quality, long-tenured companies. Leonardo DRS is a leader in supplying critical technologies to the U.S. Navy, and we are proud to support its expansion," commented William Crawford, CEO, Pacolet.

"Leonardo DRS's decision to build at Bushy Park was made as a long-term investment in support of its business and customers. We look forward to investing alongside Leonardo DRS, as it is the type of high-quality company that we seek to recruit to Bushy Park," said Kent Fonvielle, Bushy Park President and Co-Head - Pacolet Power & Infrastructure.

About Pacolet Milliken and Bushy Park

Pacolet Milliken, LLC is a leader in the institutional management of private investment capital. Headquartered in Greenville, SC., Pacolet is a family-owned investment firm that owns and manages a diverse set of power & infrastructure and real estate assets located across the United States. Pacolet Power & Infrastructure Division owns a diverse set of power, renewables and infrastructure assets, including a regulated electric utility (Lockhart Power), an industrial utilities company (Bushy Park) and a substantial solar, landfill gas and waste-to-energy portfolio. Pacolet Real Estate Division has a national portfolio of industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties, and currently focuses on multi-family and industrial warehouse development in the Southeast, the Southwest and Southern California. In both Divisions, Pacolet seeks to positively impact the communities in which it operates and to be a steward of the environment from a generational perspective.

Bushy Park, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacolet, is a 1,530-acre industrial park and utilities services company located in Berkeley County on the Cooper River. The site is home to ten different industrial and manufacturing companies. Bushy Park provides a suite of utilities and other services to its tenants, including steam, nitrogen, compressed air, electricity, natural gas, and process water. The site supports logistics through an onsite rail line and barge slip.

