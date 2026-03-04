BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® ANNOUNCES VENDOR PANEL FOR THE 14TH ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™

Leading technology providers demonstrate next-generation business architecture enablement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, today announced the featured Vendor Panel for the 14th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™, taking place March 24–26, 2026 in Reston, Virginia. Registration is open for in‑person and virtual attendance.

The Business Architecture Innovation Summit convenes global leaders advancing the discipline and applying business architecture to real‑world transformation. This year's Vendor Panel features ins-pi, Orbus Software, and ValueBlue, with additional participants to be announced. Panelists will demonstrate the latest advancements in business architecture tooling, giving attendees a practical, side-by-side view of solutions that make strategy, value streams, capabilities, information, and initiatives visible and actionable – driving alignment, prioritization, and reduced transformation risk.

Participating vendors are part of the Guild's Vendor Program, a collaborative initiative that recognizes tools aligned with Guild principles and designed to streamline adoption of business architecture best practices. The program supports vendor alignment with the Guild's Business Architecture Metamodel, formal standards, and corresponding industry reference models, giving organizations access to tooling that adheres to industry best practices for streamlining ecosystem-wide, strategy execution.

"The Panel shows what today's tools can truly enable; the Summit shows how to put them to work," said Jason Smith, PhD, VP, Elemental Reasoning and Director, Business Architecture Guild. "Together they give teams a clear, standards‑aligned path from strategy to execution."

In addition to the Vendor Panel, the Innovation Summit showcases keynotes, case studies, and proven best practices attendees can immediately apply. Program themes include:

Global trends in business architecture

Experience architecture & AI

Architecture-enabled change management

Capability-driven innovation

Data as a strategic asset

Digital twins for continuous insights

Industry reference model panel & lightning talks

The Vendor Panel will take place Wednesday, March 25, from 4:00–5:00 pm ET. Registered attendees may also join the complimentary pre‑Summit Business Architecture Primer™, available in‑person and virtually.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® (CBA®) certification program.

