Business Architecture Guild® Appoints John Faulkenberry to its Board of Directors

News provided by

The Business Architecture Guild

19 Dec, 2023, 07:45 ET

 Board expansion reflects increased demand and adoption of business architecture for strategy execution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the appointment of John Faulkenberry to its Board of Directors.  With over two decades of leadership experience and expertise in enterprise information management and business architecture, John will contribute to the Guild's strategic direction and growing body of knowledge with proven best practices and actionable insight to maximize the value of business architecture and expedite adoption.

"We are pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors," said William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder. "A respected leader and passionate advocate for business architecture, John's continued contribution to our community and now board will be invaluable to our members and the advancement of business architecture as a discipline and profession worldwide."

In his current role at MarkLogic|Progress, a leading provider of cloud-native integration platforms, John has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and expansion in key markets such as financial services and pharma / healthcare. Prior to joining MarkLogic in 2014, he held senior roles at IBM and KPMG, and holds a master's degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

John is a frequent speaker on topics related to business transformation that explain the relationship between business and operating models and how they can be used to guide continued innovation and strategy execution.

"I'm honored to join the Guild's Board of Directors," said Faulkenberry. "As a long-time supporter and member of the Guild, I've witnessed first-hand the impact that business architecture has on organizations of all sizes and sectors. I look forward to working with the Board and Guild community to further elevate the role and recognition of business architects as strategic partners and enablers of business transformation."

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Also from this source

12th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™ AGENDA ANNOUNCED

12th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™ AGENDA ANNOUNCED

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, released the...
THE BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® PUBLISHES NEW CASE STUDY WITH INSIGHT INTO HOW VSP VISION™ GAINED EXECUTIVE SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE

THE BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® PUBLISHES NEW CASE STUDY WITH INSIGHT INTO HOW VSP VISION™ GAINED EXECUTIVE SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the release of Business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.