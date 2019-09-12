Business Architecture Guild Deploys New Transportation and Government Reference Models, BIZBOK® Guide v8.0, and Tool Vendor Program

SOQUEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international, diverse community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the availability of newly released government and transportation industry reference models for download, financial services, insurance, and common reference model updates, BIZBOK® Guide v8.0, and a new Tool Vendor Program.

The new government reference model provides a business architecture baseline for federal, provincial/state, and local governments, covering a wide range of non-defense related functionality. The government model is comprised of more than 1600 capabilities and 40 value streams. Cecilie Hoffman, Government reference model team co-lead, said, "Government sector business architects will find language and patterns that may be used to initiate or refine in-house business architectures, allowing them to spend less time defining concepts and more time leveraging business architecture to address the needs of their organization."

The newly released transportation industry reference model incorporates a business architecture baseline for organizations in the business of moving passengers, cargo, freight, luggage, and assets. The model includes a capability map comprised of more than 1200 capabilities, 23 value streams, and a stakeholder map. According to Neil Peachey, Transformation reference model team lead, "The new reference model covers transportation for any organization involved in the conveying of people, animals or goods. The model gives those organizations a coherent starting point for developing strategic understanding and direction, and aids formal and informal collaboration both within and between organizations."

The Guild has released updated versions of the Financial Services, Insurance, and Common industry reference models. These models contain updated capability maps and value streams, along with newly published information, stakeholder, and organization maps for selected models. All reference models are now available for download in a readily consumable format in the Guild Online Store.

A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v8.0 is now available. This new release includes updates to 6 reference model sections, including the addition of selected use case scenarios, as well as strategy execution, organization mapping, information mapping, and product mapping enhancements. All reference model and BIZBOK® Guide updates reflect collaboratively drafted, practice-based insights from Guild member teams, comprised of practitioners from multiple industries.

Complementing the industry reference model releases, the Guild has rolled out a new cutting edge Tool Vendor Program , formalizing relationships with eight tool vendors, enabling the activation and utilization of pre-configured reference model content into automated software tools. Under the terms, vendors can now expedite tool enablement of reference models for customers who have legitimately downloaded the models from the Guild.

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® (CBA)® certification program.

Please visit https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org/ for more information.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Related Links

https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org

