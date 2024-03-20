Business Architecture Guild® Releases BIZBOK® Guide v13

New updates simplify the use of business architecture to improve the customer experience and accelerate strategic change at mission-based organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, announced today that A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) v13 is now available.

The BIZBOK is a comprehensive collection of industry best practices that established and continue to serve as the basis for the business architecture discipline and the engine behind end-to-end strategy execution. Updated annually, BIZBOK v13 includes new and enhanced industry reference models, product mapping enhancements, and a wide variety of updates targeted at enhancing industry best practices and adoption.

New this year is the addition of the International Development Organization (IDO) Reference Model. This new business architecture baseline helps mission-based organizations, like the United Nations and non-governmental organizations like Oxfam, achieve their primary goal of addressing economic, social, and political development in countries and communities around the world.

A second notable enhancement expands the use of product entitlements to optimize customer service delivery across products and product lines. The quality of an organization's customer service delivery can make the difference between long-term success or failure. These latest product mapping enhancements address the customer service optimization challenge directly.

Additional enhancements include refreshed industry reference models for financial services, government, healthcare provider, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and transportation. Cyclical updates include practice-driven strategy, capability, organization, value stream, information, initiative, and stakeholder mapping improvements along with business model alignment, performance metrics, service-oriented architecture, and metamodel enhancements.

According to William Ulrich, Guild Co-founder, "The BIZBOK relies on member contributions to evolve. This includes the vital yet underutilized role of product mapping to help organizations optimize customer service delivery and reference model updates that bring business architecture to life for private and public sector organizations across the globe."

BIZBOK® Guide v13 is available at no charge to Business Architecture Guild members.

