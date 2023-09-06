BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® RELEASES ONLINE LEARNING CENTER

Learning platform features free and member-exclusive content, whitepapers, and user case studies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced its new Business Architecture Guild® Learning Center. A centralized online platform, the Learning Center includes a wide range of content for business leaders, employers, and practitioners to develop new skills and leverage business architecture for effective, end-to-end strategy execution.

The Business Architecture Guild introduced the Learning Center to help visitors and members alike gain a practical understanding of the discipline, master new concepts, prepare for the CBA® exam, track post-certification activities, orient colleagues and decision makers, and leverage industry best practices to address business challenges and achieve strategic objectives. The Learning Center provides a gateway to an immersive and personalized learning experience and resources that include:

  • Executive Overview of Business Architecture
  • Industry Case Studies and One Page User Success Stories
  • Guild-Produced White Papers and Contributed Articles
  • Live and On-Demand Educational Webinars
  • BIZBOK® Guide Preview Materials
  • Guild Certification Program and Self-Study
  • Guild Accredited Training Partner® Access
  • Online Store: Products and Tools

Publicly available resources, which include user success stories, case studies, white papers, articles, BIZBOK® Guide preview material, and access to the Guild's executive site, are available under the Learning Center's Free Resources section. In keeping with the Guild's purpose of promoting best practices and expanding the business architecture discipline, the Learning Center is continuously refreshed with new and updated, member-created and member-curated content.

Guild Members have exclusive access to live and on-demand educational webinars, pre- and post-certification content, volunteer opportunities, the BIZBOK® Guide, and the global Guild Community. A rich participatory experience, the platform enables members to monitor progress under their learner profile where they can customize and resume their journey where they left off and track progress through standard reporting to further their professional goals.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

