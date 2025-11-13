Business Bible Unveils AI App Linking Business News to Bible Principles

New platform integrates headline news and real-time market insights with timeless business principles.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for values-based decision-making grows alongside record global engagement with Scripture, Business Bible today announced the launch of the Business Bible App: an AI-powered platform that integrates the Bible's timeless business principles with real-time market developments, business news, and analytics.

The announcement follows a surge in global Bible engagement. The YouVersion Bible App recently surpassed 1 billion downloads, and Bible sales continue to rise, according to the American Bible Society's 2025 "State of the Bible" report, which found that 181 million Americans now read Scripture regularly.

Built for entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and professionals, the Business Bible App leverages agentic AI to analyze live business headlines and market data, pairing them with daily principles drawn from the Bible. The result is a valuable resource that connects ancient wisdom with modern commerce, offering contextual insights that support both purposeful and profitable business decisions.

"The Bible says more about business, economics and investing than most people realize," said Nicholas Leone, former Wall Street hedge fund manager, theologian, and founder of Business Bible. "Our AI technology introduces principles to business, helping users make wiser decisions in real time."

Key features of the Business Bible App include:

AI-matched business principles aligned with breaking news and market trends.

aligned with breaking news and market trends. Articles and case studies on leadership, business, economics, investing, and generosity.

on leadership, business, economics, investing, and generosity. All major Bible translations with business-related verses highlighted in gold.

with business-related verses highlighted in gold. Conversational AI that helps users discover and apply biblical principles to business.

"Faith and business were never meant to compete, they were designed to work in harmony," said Touré Roberts, entrepreneur, author, and co-senior pastor of The Potter's House. "The Business Bible App helps leaders bridge spiritual wisdom with practical strategy so they can build successful enterprises with integrity, clarity, and vision."

Rabbi Jason Sobel, founder of Fusion Global and co-author of The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi, added: "In Scripture, work is not just a means to profit, it's a form of worship. The Business Bible App connects timeless Hebrew principles of stewardship, generosity, and wisdom to today's business realities."

The launch coincides with Global Bible Month, underscoring a broader trend of businesses and organizations turning to faith-driven frameworks to equip leaders to improve culture and long-term performance.

"As the world confronts rapid change and fluctuating markets, the Bible offers eternal wisdom," Leone said. "The Business Bible App is designed to deliver perspective, principles, and best practices for today's leaders."

Availability: The Business Bible App is available now for iOS and Android. Learn more at www.businessbible.com.

About Business Bible: Business Bible is an AI-first enterprise operating at the intersection of business intelligence, publishing, and education. Founded by Nicholas Leone, the company's mission is to help people discover business the way it was originally designed. Business Bible empowers global leaders with principles to make intelligent and purpose-driven decisions.

