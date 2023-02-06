Business English language training market recorded 8.6% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on blended and online learning methods in the global business English language training market. Vendors shifted from blended learning to online learning models. Moreover, key players launched various online language courses and applications. However, as the pandemic subsided, vendors reopened in-person classes for blended language training programs while adhering to health guidelines. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global business English language training market. The market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning method (online learning and blended learning), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global business English language training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7.20 billion.

The major vendors for the global business English language training market include Alison, Berlitz Corp., British Council, Coursera Inc., edX LLC., EF Education First Ltd., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Talaera LLC, The Linguist Institute Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The high demand for vocational English training is notably driving the business English language training market growth, although factors such as the advent of open-source materials and courses may impede the market growth.

The digital English language learning market size is expected to increase by USD 14.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., and IXL Learning Inc.

The English language training (ELT) market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.75%. The size of the market is estimated to increase by USD 70.81 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Age of Learning inc., ALO7 Network Technology Co. Ltd., Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., italki HK Ltd., Macmillan Education Ltd., Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd, New Oriental Education and Technology Group inc., and Oxford University Press.

Business English Language Training Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive business English language training market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the business English language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business English language training industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business English language training market vendors

Business English Language Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alison, Berlitz Corp., British Council, Coursera Inc., edX LLC., EF Education First Ltd., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Talaera LLC, The Linguist Institute Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Learning Method



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Learning Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Learning Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Learning Method

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Learning Method



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Learning Method

6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Learning Method

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Learning Method ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alison

Exhibit 103: Alison - Overview



Exhibit 104: Alison - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Alison - Key news



Exhibit 106: Alison - Key offerings

11.4 Berlitz Corp.

Exhibit 107: Berlitz Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Berlitz Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Berlitz Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 110: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 edX LLC.

Exhibit 115: edX LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 116: edX LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: edX LLC. - Key offerings

11.7 EF Education First Ltd.

Exhibit 118: EF Education First Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: EF Education First Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: EF Education First Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 inlingua International Ltd.

Exhibit 121: inlingua International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: inlingua International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: inlingua International Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Language Trainers Corp.

Exhibit 124: Language Trainers Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Language Trainers Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Language Trainers Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 127: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Exhibit 135: The Linguist Institute Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: The Linguist Institute Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: The Linguist Institute Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

