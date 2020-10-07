Business financing company Porter Capital announces five new deals

SVP, National Sales Manager, John Cox Miller, said, "Happy to announce we funded two staffing deals so far this month with a few more in the pipeline. The first one came in through our web lead efforts and was an early stage nurse staffing company seeking an A/R Line to support the new contract they won. The most recent deal came in through our banking partnership. This staffing company is doing about $800,000 per month in revenues and no longer had the capacity to self-fund operations. We quickly established the A/R line in less than a week. Our client is thrilled and confident he can take on more customers with our credit line."

Each deal is highlighted below:

Transportation Trucking Company

$30K Line of Credit

Porter Capital was able to beat the pricing of all other offers the client received and put them in the best possible position to operate their trucking company.

Transportation Trucking Company

$30K Line of Credit

The client needed additional cash flow to meet expenses, and Porter Capital provided them the best possible pricing.

Transportation Trucking Company

$500K Line of Credit

The client needed consistent cash flow to keep up with the rapid growth they were experiencing. Porter funded the deal within 48 hours, allowing the client room to grow the company and stay on top of expenses.

Temporary Staffing Company

$400K Line of Credit

A professional staffing company needed additional cash flow to fund an upcoming payroll. Porter funded its outstanding accounts receivable in only two days.

Temporary Staffing Company

$100K Line of Credit

A rapidly growing nurse staffing company needed consistent cash flow to keep up with high demand. Porter funded within 48 hours, allowing the company to meet the upcoming payroll and take on more work.

About Porter Capital:

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $5.7 billion in funding since inception. Porter Capital offers invoice factoring of credit lines up to $15MM. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working-capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Ellie Givhan

Marketing Assistant

Porter Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Porter Capital