Porter Capital Group Surpasses $10 Billion Funding Milestone Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Group proudly announces a landmark achievement, having surpassed $10 billion in funding provided to businesses nationwide. With a broad client base spanning coast to coast, Porter Capital Group is recognized for its expertise in alternative financing solutions. Led by seasoned professionals in the financial services sector, the team offers unparalleled support to address diverse financing needs.

Expressing his elation, Marc Porter, Founder and CEO, remarked, "I am immensely proud of our team's dedication to providing innovative financing solutions nationwide. This achievement reflects our commitment to exceptional customer service and the trust our clients have placed in us."

Specializing in assisting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Porter Capital Group excels in unlocking cash tied up in invoices, empowering businesses to leverage these funds for growth initiatives and operational enhancements. The company offers tailored financing solutions to a wide range of industries, including staffing, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and transportation. The attainment of the $10 billion funding milestone highlights Porter Capital Group's flexibility and prominence in the alternative financing industry.

Scott Romanowski has served as Porter Capital Group's Chief Financial Officer for over two decades, witnessing the company's substantial growth over this period. He conveyed his delight with surpassing this milestone, remarking, "We are thrilled with this accomplishment, and our commitment to providing essential liquidity to businesses during challenging times and periods of expansion remains steadfast."

Contributing to its growth, Porter Capital Group maintains an expansive nationwide partner network, that consistently refers new clients. This recognition from partners is a testament to the company's expertise, reliability, and exceptional service to ensure comprehensive client satisfaction. Kate Smith, Chief Operating Officer, emphasized, "Our focus on corporate growth extends to our customers as we support their ambitions, offering immediate access to working capital to facilitate their journey towards success."

Surpassing $10 billion in funding marks a significant milestone in Porter Capital Group's history. With an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and a diverse portfolio of customized financial solutions, Porter Capital Group is dedicated to empowering businesses nationwide.

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $10 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $40 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency. To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-888-865-7678 or visit its official website, portercap.com.

