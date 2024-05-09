Business for Good Co-Founders Announce Intent to Bring Major League Soccer (MLS) NEXT Pro to Albany

Expansion Team Will Support Local Revitalization Effort

ALBANY, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business for Good Co-Founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen today announced their intent to bring Major League Soccer [MLS] NEXT Pro to Albany along with a group of investors, including real estate developers Jeff Buell and Chris Spraragen, as well as professional soccer coach Steve Freeman. Introducing a professional sports team and world class stadium will help with the region's overall revitalization by welcoming new businesses and people alike.

"We are incredibly excited about the possibilities with MLS NEXT Pro. Soccer popularity is exploding in the U.S., and with the World Cup coming to the U.S. in 2026, the time has never been brighter to make this a reality," said Ed Mitzen. "The MLS NEXT Pro project will serve as a catalyst for the reinvention of Albany and will be a big part of our efforts to invest in the community in a meaningful way. It's everything that Albany needs."

Said Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro & EVP, MLS, "We are focused on bringing an MLS NEXT Pro team to Albany. We are hopeful that the state and affiliate organizations will work to support the new development and stadium and the surrounding community infrastructure. The Mitzens are the ideal local leaders to drive this transformational project."

The local group will seek permission from Capitalize Albany to redevelop Liberty Park - currently a sea of underutilized parking lots - in a manner befitting of the Capital of New York State. In addition to use of the land, the group will also seek support of the State in financing the development. The expected cost will likely reach $300 million; the stadium is just a part of the investment.

"This is true economic development," said Buell, who has led more than $200 million in development in the last five years near the site. "Albany has reached an inflection point. We must make dramatic investments that improve our livability. This is a massive urban development of which the stadium is just one quarter of the total cost. It also includes huge green spaces, hundreds of mixed income housing units, new hotel rooms, parking facilities, and more. It is of the proper scale for the neighborhood and will prove long term to be a turning point for Albany."

The stadium being modeled for Liberty Park will be built in the heart of downtown with mixed-use intentionality. Stadiums naturally attract visitors from both near and far, generating significant revenue for local businesses. When a city hosts sporting events, concerts, or other large-scale gatherings it experiences an influx of visitors who spend money on tickets, food, accommodation, transportation - as we recently witnessed with the Caitlin Clark extravaganza.

Featuring 8,000 seats and modeled after similarly sized markets, the capacity of the new stadium can balloon to 12,000 for non-sporting events, offering Albany a strategically located cultural asset that will spur investment and encourage the revitalization in surrounding neighborhoods. With the new stadium, developers and investors are more likely to invest in projects due to the increased foot traffic and visibility generated by events. This renewed interest will lead to the construction of new residential, commercial, and recreational developments transforming once neglected areas into vibrant, thriving communities.

"More than the money and jobs, Albany needs a morale boost," Mitzen said. "The new MLS team could re-energize a revival of the entire area and bring back a sense of excitement and pride that the region has been desperately needing."

About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and diversity, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. MLS NEXT Pro will celebrate its third season in 2024 with 29 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and two independent, Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC and Connecticut United FC. The majority of MLS NEXT Pro's matches are broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the groundbreaking partnership between Apple and MLS. We are committed to accelerating the future of soccer in North America, empowering local communities, and establishing a platform for innovation and diversity.

About Business for Good™

With values rooted in equity, access, opportunity, and prosperity, Business for Good (BFG) is advancing the model of traditional venture philanthropy in the Greater Capital Region of New York and beyond. Formed in 2020, BFG seeks to give back to move forward. Its efforts have been recognized on a national level, including being named to Fast Company's 2023 list of Brands That Matter, an honor reserved for organizations and brands that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities. BFG was also awarded Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention in 2022, which recognizes pioneering teams that are playing an important role in the betterment of the world through intentional philanthropy. Comprised of a mission-focused team, BFG believes no challenge is insurmountable through hard and thoughtful work. With a goal to provide businesses and organizations with sustained support, BFG invests in people for the long term and in every way.

