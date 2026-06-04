Business Integra Earns Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services Certification

BETHESDA, Md., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integra (BI), a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and AI-driven digital transformation services, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS) Certification, a nationally recognized distinction that demonstrates compliance with rigorous standards for quality, safety, and performance in healthcare staffing.

Recognition reinforces BI's commitment to quality, patient safety & workforce excellence across healthcare organizations Post this Business Integra has achieved the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

The Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services Certification evaluates how staffing firms recruit, credential, place, and monitor healthcare professionals to ensure healthcare organizations receive qualified personnel capable of delivering safe, effective patient care. The certification is awarded following a comprehensive review of operational processes, quality management systems, staff competency verification, and performance improvement practices.

For more information, please visit Joint Commission's website.

As healthcare providers continue to face workforce shortages, rising patient demands, and increasing regulatory requirements, trusted staffing partners play a critical role in maintaining continuity of care.

"Achieving Joint Commission's Health Care Staffing Services Certification is a significant milestone for our healthcare staffing vertical. This recognition validates the strength of our processes, our dedication to quality, and our commitment to helping healthcare organizations access skilled professionals who can make an immediate impact on patient care," said Prathiba Ramadoss, CEO at Business Integra.

BI provides healthcare staffing solutions to hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulatory care centers, correctional healthcare programs, home health agencies, and government healthcare organizations across the United States. The company maintains a robust network of credentialed professionals, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, allied health professionals, physicians, therapists, healthcare administrators, and other specialized clinical personnel.

During the certification process, BI underwent a thorough evaluation of its credentialing procedures, competency assessment programs, placement practices, and performance monitoring systems. The review also examined the organization's commitment to continuous improvement, workforce quality, and patient safety.

By combining deep healthcare staffing expertise with Joint Commission-certified quality standards, CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Services process excellence, and AI-enabled recruiting and workforce management capabilities, BI delivers scalable, high-quality workforce solutions that help healthcare organizations overcome staffing shortages, maintain continuity of care, and meet evolving patient care needs.

For more information about BI's healthcare staffing services, visit BI-Healthcare Staffing Solutions.

About Business Integra

Business Integra is a leading AI-native digital transformation, workforce solutions, and cybersecurity company serving federal, commercial, and healthcare organizations. Through innovative technology and specialized staffing services, Business Integra helps clients improve operational performance, strengthen workforce resilience, and achieve mission-critical outcomes.

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SOURCE Business Integra Inc