Business Jet Partners with Tegan Digital for Full Website Redesign

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet, a premier private aviation company based out of Dallas Love Field, has partnered with local marketing agency Tegan Digital to complete a comprehensive website redesign.

Over the next several months, Tegan will focus on revamping Business Jet's online presence to elevate their brand identity and modernize the digital experience. The redesign will involve streamlining the company's existing websites into one simplified, cohesive platform. Tegan will lead efforts in copywriting and design with the goal of strengthening and unifying the company's overall look and feel.

"At the end of the day, customer service is the heartbeat of who we are as a company," said Hannah Vincent, chief brand officer at Business Jet. "With Tegan's help, we aim to create a digital platform that serves our customer base well and reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business."

For over three decades, Business Jet has dedicated itself to providing a safe, vibrant, and personalized aviation experience built on trusted service and a family-infused atmosphere. As a result, the company has consistently earned multiple distinctions such as being the only multiple award-winning fixed-base operator (FBO) at Love Field, earning a "Platinum" operator rating by Aviation Research Group/US (ARGUS), achieving a Progressive Stage 3 IS-BAO certification, and FAA Diamond Award for their Part 145 Maintenance Repair Station.

"Business Jet's dedication to going above and beyond for their customers is something we deeply admire and seek to emulate in our own business," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "Our goal is to create a website that showcases Business Jet's world-class service and leans into their reputation as the leading comprehensive aviation provider for private travelers."

About Business Jet

Business Jet Center is a family-founded and owned private aviation company based out of Dallas Love Field. Established in 1993, Business Jet offers aircraft charter and management, aircraft maintenance, full FBO services, and aircraft acquisitions/sales. Committed to safety, integrity, service, and trust, Business Jet consistently ranks among the top FBOs in the country. For more information, visit businessjet.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Dallas Museum of Art. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io .

