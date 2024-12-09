BUSINESS LEADER AND PHILANTHROPIST MICHAEL GREENEBAUM NAMED NEW CHAIR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE'S BOARD OF VISITORS

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, has announced that prominent business leader and philanthropist Michael Greenebaum has been named Chair of the School's Board of Visitors. Mr. Greenebaum served as the Inaugural Vice Chair of the Board of Visitors since 2021 and has been a board member since 2012.

"I am so honored to accept the position of Board Chair. My life revolves around this institution going back to when my mother was treated by faculty at the cancer center to myself being a grateful patient, twice through the years," said Mr. Greenebaum. His parents, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum, gave the founding gift for the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) in 1994. "I feel so passionate about the goals of this institution, and my real goal is to draw on the strengths and talent of our diverse Board, where we can work together to achieve the greater good."

Mr. Greenebaum has been one of the most active members of the School's Board of Visitors. During his tenure as Vice Chair, Mr. Greenebaum played a key role in the formation of the University of Maryland Medicine philanthropy team, uniting the School of Medicine and Medical Center development efforts. He also helped develop a strategy to increase Board effectiveness and enhanced accountability in development. As Chair of the Board's Campaign Committee, he raised $6.4 million over a two-year period. As a member of the Board's Innovation Committee, he helped launch a philanthropic Innovation Fund to support new ventures and emerging technologies.

Mr. Greenebaum brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to continuing the legacy of excellence at UMSOM. He is an accomplished business leader and philanthropist with a long-standing commitment to healthcare and community service. As President of Greenebaum Enterprises, a leading real estate development firm, he has had a significant positive impact on the community and on Maryland's economy. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

"I can think of no better leader and dedicated individual to take the helm than Michael Greenebaum. He has been an unwavering and tireless supporter of the School and University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center for many years, and has already had an immeasurable impact," said Dean Gladwin, who is the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean, and Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore. "Michael's passionate and personal commitment to the School of Medicine and skills in executive leadership will prove transformational for the School of Medicine's Board of Visitors."

In addition to serving on the UMSOM Board of Visitors, Mr. Greenebaum serves as a board member at the UM Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2009, he founded the Maryland Half Marathon and 5K event, which has raised over $8 million for the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

His passion for transforming healthcare is evident in his support for initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, patient care, and innovative research. He has been actively involved in various charitable organizations and community projects, demonstrating a strong commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

He is a Trustee of The Greenebaum Family Foundation, which continues the philanthropy of his family by focusing on the improvement of the human condition through education and medicine.

He succeeds Cynthia Egan, who served with distinction on the UMSOM Board since 2013, including the last four years as Chair. Ms. Egan was honored for her service with a new title, Chair Emerita, that was bestowed on her by Dean Gladwin.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Now in its third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world -- with 46 academic departments, centers, institutes, and programs, and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and a distinguished two-time winner of the Albert E. Lasker Award in Medical Research. With an operating budget of more than $1.2 billion, the School of Medicine works closely in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide research-intensive, academic, and clinically based care for nearly 2 million patients each year. The School of Medicine has more than $500 million in extramural funding, with most of its academic departments highly ranked among all medical schools in the nation in research funding. As one of the seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine has a total population of nearly 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 students, trainees, residents, and fellows. The School of Medicine, which ranks as the 8th highest among public medical schools in research productivity (according to the Association of American Medical Colleges profile) is an innovator in translational medicine, with 606 active patents and 52 start-up companies. In the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Medical Schools, published in 2023, the UM School of Medicine is ranked #10 among the 92 public medical schools in the U.S., and in the top 16 percent (#32) of all 192 public and private U.S. medical schools. The School of Medicine works locally, nationally, and globally, with research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world. Visit: medschool.umaryland.edu.

