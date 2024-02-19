Business leaders embrace new technologies to boost competitiveness and tackle today's biggest challenges

News provided by

VIVA TECHNOLOGY

19 Feb, 2024, 09:13 ET

Results of the first Viva Technology & Wavestone barometer conducted by OpinionWay in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States

  • Business leaders express solid trust in new technologies, with a trust score of 86/100
  • 96% consider the adoption of new technologies to be crucial to their company's competitiveness
  • 72% of them have an opinion that has evolved positively over the course of the year
  • 93% believe that major technological innovations are one of the solutions to today's challenges (combating the climate crisis and its consequences, fighting misinformation, supporting the education system, improving global health...)
  • 63% identify AI as the most promising technology for the future of their business
  • 85% of companies will be increasing their investment in new technologies over the next 12 months
  • 94% recommend a career in the technology sector
  • French executives have a more mixed overall view of the competitiveness of their country's technology ecosystem, compared to their German, British and American counterparts

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 9 out of 10 executives (96%) consider the integration of new technologies to be a fundamental factor in ensuring their company's competitiveness.

Technology continues to play a leading role in companies, with AI moving front and center, according to 63% of the decision-makers surveyed. In fact, 88% of them intend to invest in AI by 2024.

Continue Reading
VivaTech: Europe's Biggest Startup and Tech Event"
VivaTech: Europe's Biggest Startup and Tech Event"

After AI, the technologies drawing the most attention from executives are Cloud computing (49%) and Cybersecurity (40%).

93% of business leaders see technology as an ally in tackling major human challenges. Specifically, technological progress is expected above all to simplify access to information and combat disinformation (44%); support the challenges facing the educational system (43%); and help combat pandemics and the climate crisis (39% and 37% respectively).

While it can do a lot of good, technological progress is also accompanied by worrying risks. Nevertheless, against this backdrop of uncertainty, business leaders feel confident (92%) and demonstrate a solid understanding of technology and cybersecurity issues (85%), although minor discrepancies remain in France and Germany.

Download the full report by following this link.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342591/VivaTech_Event.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342587/VIVA_TECHNOLOGY_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VIVA TECHNOLOGY

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.