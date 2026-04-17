Business Leaders Gather to Forge Solutions to Energy Affordability, Reliability, and Growth

America's largest Hispanic-owned business association hosts national summit this month

SANTA FE, N.M., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) will bring together energy sector leaders, policymakers, and Hispanic business owners at the 2026 USHCC Energy Summit to address the issues that hit balance sheets and household budgets the hardest: energy affordability, infrastructure, and reliability.

"From transportation and logistics to engineering design and construction and everything in between, America's Hispanic-owned small and medium-sized businesses provide the goods and services that are essential to building, maintaining, and modernizing our energy infrastructure," said Ramiro A. Cavazos, president and CEO of USHCC. "If engaged properly, they represent a game-changing competitive advantage for the nation's energy sector."

The U.S. Latino economy has grown to $4.1 trillion, ranking among the world's top five economies if measured on its own and growing faster than the overall U.S. economy, making Hispanic participation in energy policy, capital, and market opportunity a national competitiveness issue.

Why the energy conversation matters now

AI is reshaping the energy landscape and driving new electricity demand from data centers while providing utilities new efficiency tools that can help keep the lights on and costs down.

This requires opening new market opportunities to deliver a more reliable, affordable, and future ready energy system that supports business margins, creates jobs, and strengthens local communities.

How the Summit drives growth

Energy costs and reliability can make or break a business's bottom line. The 2026 USHCC Energy Summit helps advance America's energy agenda by bringing together policy leaders, industry experts, and Hispanic business executives, plugging the fastest‑growing segment of American enterprise into the rapidly expanding energy industry.

Putting America's Hispanic business leaders at the table with representatives from across the energy sector will "facilitate contracts, create new jobs, and boost local economies in ways that improve energy affordability and reliability for all," Cavazos said.

As America's energy system evolves alongside emerging technologies like AI, keeping the lights on and costs down will allow companies to expand, hire, and build stronger communities.

The 2026 USHCC Energy Summit will take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico on April 20-22. Learn more about the summit, the agenda, and speakers here: 2026 Energy Summit

Contact: Tatiana Peralta, [email protected]

SOURCE United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce